Cytokinetics Announces Additional Results From GALACTIC-HF to be Presented at the 17th Global Cardiovascular Clinical Trialists Forum

Data from Supplemental Analyses to be Shared at Clinical Trials Think Tank Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq:CYTK) today announced additional results from GALACTIC-HF (Global Approach to Lowering Adverse Cardiac Outcomes Through Improving Contractility in Heart Failure), the Phase 3 event driven cardiovascular outcomes clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil, will be presented at the 17th Global Cardiovascular Clinical Trialists Forum (CVCT) by John Teerlink, M.D., Professor of Medicine, University of California San Francisco, Director of Heart Failure, San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Executive Committee Chair, COSMIC-HF and GALACTIC-HF. CVCT is a global invitation-only meeting of opinion leaders across clinical research, industry and regulatory authorities.



Session Title: Targeting the Vessels and the Heart: Oral Soluble Guanylate Cyclase Stimulator (Vericiguat) and Cardiac Myosin Activation (Omecamtiv Mecarbil)

Presentation Title: GALACTIC-HF Main Results

Presenter: John Teerlink, M.D., Professor of Medicine, University of California San Francisco, Director of Heart Failure, San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Executive Committee Chair, COSMIC-HF and GALACTIC-HF

Date: Sunday, December 6, 2020

Time: 3:30 PM Central European Time

