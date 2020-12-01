 

Cytokinetics Announces Additional Results From GALACTIC-HF to be Presented at the 17th Global Cardiovascular Clinical Trialists Forum

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 13:30  |  32   |   |   

Data from Supplemental Analyses to be Shared at Clinical Trials Think Tank Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq:CYTK) today announced additional results from GALACTIC-HF (Global Approach to Lowering Adverse Cardiac Outcomes Through Improving Contractility in Heart Failure), the Phase 3 event driven cardiovascular outcomes clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil, will be presented at the 17th Global Cardiovascular Clinical Trialists Forum (CVCT) by John Teerlink, M.D., Professor of Medicine, University of California San Francisco, Director of Heart Failure, San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Executive Committee Chair, COSMIC-HF and GALACTIC-HF. CVCT is a global invitation-only meeting of opinion leaders across clinical research, industry and regulatory authorities.

Session Title: Targeting the Vessels and the Heart: Oral Soluble Guanylate Cyclase Stimulator (Vericiguat) and Cardiac Myosin Activation (Omecamtiv Mecarbil)
Presentation Title: GALACTIC-HF Main Results
Presenter: John Teerlink, M.D., Professor of Medicine, University of California San Francisco, Director of Heart Failure, San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Executive Committee Chair, COSMIC-HF and GALACTIC-HF
Date: Sunday, December 6, 2020
Time: 3:30 PM Central European Time

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is preparing for regulatory interactions for omecamtiv mecarbil, its novel cardiac muscle activator, following positive results from GALACTIC-HF, a large, international Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Cytokinetics is conducting METEORIC-HF, a second Phase 3 clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil. Cytokinetics is also developing CK-274, a next- generation cardiac myosin inhibitor, for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathies (HCM). Cytokinetics is conducting REDWOOD-HCM, a Phase 2 clinical trial of CK-274 in patients with obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing reldesemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator for the potential treatment of ALS and other neuromuscular indications following conduct of FORTITUDE-ALS and other Phase 2 clinical trials. The company is considering potential advancement of reldesemtiv to Phase 3 pending ongoing regulatory interactions. Cytokinetics continues its over 20-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.

Seite 1 von 3


Cytokinetics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cytokinetics Announces Additional Results From GALACTIC-HF to be Presented at the 17th Global Cardiovascular Clinical Trialists Forum Data from Supplemental Analyses to be Shared at Clinical Trials Think Tank MeetingSOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq:CYTK) today announced additional results from GALACTIC-HF (Global …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
Voting Rights and Capital
NexOptic Joins Arm AI Partner Program
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Cytokinetics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
23.11.20
Cytokinetics Regains Rights to Develop and Commercialize Omecamtiv Mecarbil and AMG 594 From Amgen
20.11.20
Cytokinetics Names Nancy Wysenski to Board of Directors
16.11.20
Cytokinetics Announces Presentations Related to Health Economics and Outcomes Research in Heart Failure and Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy at the AHA Scientific Sessions 2020
16.11.20
Cytokinetics Announces Preclinical Data for CK-3773274 and CK-3772271 Presented at the AHA Scientific Sessions 2020
13.11.20
Cytokinetics Announces Results From GALACTIC-HF Presented at Late Breaking Clinical Trial Session at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions and Published in the New England Journal of Medicine
10.11.20
Cytokinetics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
06.11.20
Cytokinetics Announces Six Presentations Related to Heart Failure and Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy at the AHA Scientific Sessions 2020
04.11.20
Cytokinetics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
3
CYTOKINETICS Inc - Entwickler von niedermolekularen Therapeutika zur Verbesserung von Muskelfunktion