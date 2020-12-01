Collection Sites Expands Convenient COVID-19 Testing Across America with 25 Additional Testing Sites

Highlights Include:

Surging test sales amid recent Collection Sites media coverage and increasing COVID-19 cases across the United States. Demand for Collection Sites unique value-proposition of convenient and effective COVID-19 testing verifies operational model;

Initial 20 sites showing strong tests sales with 7-day rolling average of 73 tests per day per site and average test price exceeding $95 per test;

Rapid antigen tests’ point-of-care capabilities allows for increased testing capacity, with one Collection Site recording sales of 186 tests in a single day;

The launch of 25 additional collection sites in hand-picked, high traffic locations across the United States, with installation beginning this week;

The leasing of new portable trailers from WillScot, drastically reducing upfront capital requirements and providing refuge for customers in the coming winter season;

Continued engagement with retailers, with up to 743 contracted collection sites across the United States with partners like Simon’s Property Group , Brookfield Properties , Sandor , among others;

QuestCap is hosting a Corporate Update webinar on Thursday, December 10th at 1 pm ET for investors

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the United States, Collection Sites testing centres are seeing increased demand from both consumers as well as businesses eager to offer COVID-19 testing to employees and customers,” says Mr. Doug Sommerville, CEO of QuestCap, Inc. “Having now refined our operational model with the launch of the first 20 cubes, we are now ready to expand our network and get convenient and effective COVID-19 test results to everyday Americans so we can flatten the curve.”

Collection Sites Expands Test Offerings and Footprint

Starting on November 16th, COVID-19 rapid antigen tests were distributed to the operating Collections Sites. These tests retail for US$99 per test, and are the most sought after by customers, with strong initial demand in the initial days. These tests also provide Collection Sites with the highest profit margin per test, strengthening profitability of each testing cube. The collection sites have an estimated capacity of up to 150 tests per day when fully staffed, where they operate 7 days a week. However, due to the point-of-Care capabilities of the rapid antigen tests, to date one Collection Site recorded sales of 186 tests in a single day, with multiple other sites exceeding 150 tests in a single day.