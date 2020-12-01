

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.12.2020 / 13:48

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Ernst Last name(s): Wastler

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005785604

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 37.78 EUR 48736.20 EUR 37.77 EUR 86153.37 EUR 37.76 EUR 16199.04 EUR 37.77 EUR 32368.89 EUR 37.76 EUR 80919.68 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 37.7682 EUR 264377.1800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-26; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

01.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

