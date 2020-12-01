Mustang Bio to Host Key Opinion Leader Call on MB-106 for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

The call will feature presentations by KOLs Mazyar Shadman, M.D., M.P.H., Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center (“Fred Hutch”), and Brian Till, M.D., Fred Hutch, who will discuss the interim Phase 1/2 data on MB-106, a CD20-targeted, autologous CAR T cell therapy for patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma that the company is developing in collaboration with Fred Hutch. Data from this study have been selected for a poster presentation at the 62 nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.

WORCESTER, Mass., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (NASDAQ: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) call on MB-106 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. EST.

During the call, Drs. Shadman and Till will also discuss the modified cell manufacturing process that was co-developed by Fred Hutch and Mustang Bio, as well as the correlative science observed in the study to date. The Mustang team will then give a corporate update on its pipeline and future plans. Following the formal presentations, the Mustang team, along with Drs. Till and Shadman, will be available for questions.

About Dr. Shadman

Mazyar Shadman, M.D., M.P.H., is an associate professor at the University of Washington (UW) and Fred Hutch. He is a hematologic malignancies expert who specializes in treating patients with lymphoma / chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). He is involved in clinical trials using novel therapeutic agents, immunotherapy (CAR T cell), and stem cell transplant for treatment of lymphoid malignancies with a focus on CLL. He also studies the clinical outcomes of patients using institutional and collaborative retrospective cohort studies. Dr. Shadman received his M.D. from Tehran University in Iran. He finished internal medicine internship and residency training at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. He completed his training in hematology and medical oncology fellowships at UW and Fred Hutch. Dr. Shadman also earned an M.P.H. degree from UW and was a fellow for National Cancer Institute’s cancer research training program at Fred Hutch, where he studies cancer epidemiology.