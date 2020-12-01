 

Allena Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of David J. Clark, M.D., M.R.C.P. as Chief Medical Officer

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA), a late-stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders, today announced the appointment of David J. Clark, M.D., M.R.C.P, as Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Clark succeeds Annamaria Kausz, M.D., who will transition to supporting the company in an advisory capacity.

“We are delighted to welcome David to Allena,” said Louis Brenner, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Allena Pharmaceuticals. “Over the course of his career, David has successfully designed and executed clinical programs across a range of rare disease and orphan indications, demonstrating an ability to work collaboratively with regulatory agencies across the globe. His insights and leadership will be hugely valuable as we advance reloxaliase and ALLN-346 through later-stages of development and continue to explore the promise of our proprietary oral enzyme platform for patients living with rare and severe metabolic and kidney diseases. We are grateful to Annamaria for her many contributions to Allena and wish her success in her future endeavors.”

Dr. Clark brings more than 20 years of clinical experience to Allena, with experience at biopharmaceutical companies based in the United States and Europe. Most recently, he served as Chief Medical Officer of Aldeyra Therapeutics from 2016 to 2020, where he led the clinical development and regulatory functions for a portfolio of Phase 3 and Phase 2 programs across a range of immune-mediated ocular and systemic diseases. Before joining Aldeyra, Dr. Clark served as Chief Medical Officer of Wilson Therapeutics, where he led the company’s Phase 2 program for Wilson Disease and the clinical development planning for its Phase 3 program with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Association. Before that, he held senior medical positions at TransTech Pharma and NormOxys, as well as clinical development roles at Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and SmithKline Beecham. He holds his M.D. from the University of Edinburgh Medical School in Scotland and conducted a research fellowship in respiratory medicine at the University of Dundee.

