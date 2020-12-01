 

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Listing of 10% Senior Secured Notes Due January 15, 2023 on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 13:55  |  63   |   |   

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced today that the Company has listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange $76,352,000 of 10% senior secured notes due January 15, 2023 (the “Public Notes”). The Public Notes are listed under the symbol “JUSH.db”.

The Public Notes were issued to certain holders of the Company’s existing 10% senior secured notes due January 15, 2023 (the “Private Notes”, and together with the Public Notes, the “Notes”) who elected to exchange their Private Notes for Public Notes in the same principal amount (the “Exchange”). Holders of Private Notes representing an aggregate principal amount of $76,352,000 elected to participate in the Exchange, which occurred on December 1, 2020. Holders of Private Notes representing an aggregate principal amount of $6,975,000 elected to retain their Private Notes. An aggregate of approximately $83,327,000 of Public Notes and Private Notes remain outstanding.

The Notes bear interest at 10% per annum, payable quarterly on March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31 of each year to, but excluding, the maturity date of the Notes. The first Interest payment date for the Public Notes will be December 31, 2020 for the stub period from December 1 to, and including, December 31, 2020.

The Company’s obligations under the Notes are secured by the assets of the Company and certain of its subsidiaries (subject to certain exclusions) and are guaranteed by certain of the Company’s subsidiaries. The Public Notes were issued pursuant to the terms of a trust indenture between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company, as trustee, dated as of November 20, 2020, which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

“We’re excited to provide our investors that hold our notes with the opportunity to have such notes listed and traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange and would like to sincerely thank them for supporting Jushi’s vision as we build the leading vertically integrated multi-state operator,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi. “With the capital that we have raised to date, we have strategically expanded into high-quality, high-growth markets and are well positioned to accelerate our momentum as we head into 2021.”

Seite 1 von 3
Jushi Holdings Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Listing of 10% Senior Secured Notes Due January 15, 2023 on the Canadian Securities Exchange BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced today that the Company has listed for trading on the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
Voting Rights and Capital
NexOptic Joins Arm AI Partner Program
MedMira Reports FY2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Amarin Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Hikma
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Jushi Holdings Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
24.11.20
Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Acceleration of Warrants Expiry Date Issued in Conjunction with April 2018 and June 2018 Private Placements
23.11.20
Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Significant Expansion of Pennsylvania Cultivation Facility
20.11.20
Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences in December 2020
20.11.20
Jushi Holdings Inc. Increases Equity Ownership Interest in Dalitso LLC, the Company’s Majority-Owned, Virginia-Based Pharmaceutical Processor Permit Holder
19.11.20
Jushi Holdings Inc.’s Majority-Owned, Vertically Integrated Facility in Virginia Has Commenced Operations; Opens First of Six Dispensaries in Virginia and 12th BEYOND/HELLO Retail Location Nationally
18.11.20
Jushi Holdings Inc. Sponsors Six Events with Current Initiatives’ the Laundry Project in Pennsylvania
10.11.20
Jushi Holdings Inc. to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 24, 2020
09.11.20
Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Provisional License for Medical Cannabis Cultivation in Portugal