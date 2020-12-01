BMO Financial Group Declares Dividends
Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today
announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per
share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the first quarter of
fiscal year 2021 ("Q1 2021 Dividend"), unchanged from the previous quarter and
the prior year.
The Board of Directors also declared dividends of:
- $0.112813 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 25;
- $0.078011 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 26;
- $0.24075 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 27;
- $0.2265 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 29;
- $0.240688 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 31;
- $0.190875 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 33;
- $0.303125 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 38;
- $0.28125 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 40;
- $0.275 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 42;
- $0.303125 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 44; and
- $0.31875 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 46.
The dividend on the common shares is payable on February 26, 2021, to
shareholders of record on February 1, 2021. The dividends on the preferred
shares are payable on February 25, 2021, to shareholders of record on February
1, 2021.
The above-mentioned dividends on the common and preferred shares are designated
as "eligible" dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any
similar provincial and territorial legislation.
Common shareholders may elect to have their cash dividends reinvested in common
shares of the Bank in accordance with the Bank's Shareholder Dividend
Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan"). For the Q1 2021 Dividend
declared today and subsequently until further notice, such additional common
shares will be purchased on the open market.
For registered shareholders who wish to participate in the Plan, Enrolment Forms
must be received by the Bank's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of
Canada, by the close of business on February 3, 2021. Beneficial or
non-registered holders must contact their financial institution or broker well
in advance of the above date for instructions on how to participate.
More information about the Plan and how to enroll can be found at:
http://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/shareholder-information
/dividend-reinvestment-plan (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2996204-1&h=134
1424716&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations
%2Fshareholder-information%2Fdividend-reinvestment-plan&a=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.c
om%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Fshareholder-information%2Fdiv
idend-reinvestment-plan)
For News Media Enquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, (416)
867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Bill Anderson, Toronto,
bill2.anderson@bmo.com, (416) 867-7834; Internet: https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l
=en&o=2996204-1&h=1770895273&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2F&a=www.bmo.com ,
Twitter: @BMOmedia
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/56914/4778943
OTS: BMO Financial Group
