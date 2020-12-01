 

Yardi Breeze Premier Launches in Canada at PM EXPO

Introducing the next generation of property management software

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi is pleased to announce that Yardi Breeze Premier is now available for residential and commercial real estate companies in Canada. Built on a refreshingly simple and intuitive platform, Breeze Premier is ideal for companies wanting an easy-to-use, all-in-one software solution for property management, marketing, leasing, accounting and reporting with the ability to handle more complex needs. Breeze Premier also includes job cost tracking, customer relationship management, full-service invoice processing, investment management and menu-level security.

Yardi Breeze Premier

As it is entirely web-based, Breeze Premier does not require clients to maintain servers or spend time updating software. Users can log in using their phones, tablets or laptops. Its expanded capabilities save property managers time and money while improving the rental experience for prospects, tenants, owners and contractors.

"Breeze Premier offers property managers an affordable solution with more advanced features and capabilities to help them thrive and expand," said Peter Altobelli, vice president and general manager of Yardi Canada. "From simple workflows and robust accounting to online payments and job cost tracking, there are dozens of features and add-ons available with Breeze Premier that we're thrilled to offer residential and commercial property managers."

Yardi is returning as a sponsor, speaker and exhibitor at PM Expo during Buildings Week, taking place November 30 through December 4. More than 70,000 real estate professionals are expected to attend the first-ever virtual iteration of this event for networking and education sessions on design, architecture, construction and property management.

Attendees can visit our experts at the Yardi Breeze Premier virtual booth to see why refreshingly simple software is right for you. To explore other ways Yardi can transform your business, chat with our teams at the Yardi Voyager and Yardi Energy booths.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

