DGAP-News: PAION AG / Key word(s): Personnel
DR. JUERGEN BECK WILL LEAVE THE PAION AG MANAGEMENT BOARD ON 31 DECEMBER 2020 AS PLANNED
Aachen (Germany), 01 December 2020 - The Specialty Pharma Company PAION AG (ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard: PA8) today announces that Dr. Juergen Beck will leave
the Management Board of the company as planned at the end of his term of office on 31 December 2020.
"On behalf of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board, I would like to thank Dr. Beck for his commitment and important contributions in recent years. Dr. Beck was responsible for
the decisive steps leading up to U.S. approval and further development of remimazolam in Europe and triggered significant progress on PAION's successful path," commented Dr. Jörg
Spiekerkötter, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PAION AG. "We wish Dr. Beck the very best for the future."
