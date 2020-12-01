ViGeneron and WuXi Advanced Therapies enter Strategic Manufacturing Partnership for Next-Generation Ophthalmic Gene Therapy December 1, 2020 - Philadelphia, PA and Munich, Germany - ViGeneron, a gene therapy company, and WuXi Advanced Therapies Inc. (WuXi ATU), a leading Contract, Testing, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CTDMO), today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate production for the clinical development of VG901, a next-generation ophthalmic gene therapy program.

DGAP-News: ViGeneron GmbH / Key word(s): Alliance ViGeneron and WuXi Advanced Therapies enter Strategic Manufacturing Partnership for Next-Generation Ophthalmic Gene Therapy 01.12.2020 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ViGeneron's innovative gene therapy pipeline addresses ophthalmic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product VG901 targets a disease gene for Retinitis pigmentosa (RP), for which there is currently no approved treatment option. VG901 is developed from ViGeneron's proprietary next generation vgAAV vector platform that allows a superior transduction of retinal cells and intravitreal, a less invasive treatment administration.

WuXi ATU will accelerate the development of VG901 by manufacturing, testing and making available the clinical trial grade treatment while leveraging its trusted, world-class AAV Suspension and Plasmid DNA platforms.

"We are excited to partner with WuXi Advanced Therapies to access their integrated platforms, expertise and cGMP manufacturing capabilities to advance our ongoing development. We are well on track to kick off the manufacturing of our lead product, VG901, by close of 2020 to bring our innovative gene therapy into the clinic and to patients in need. Both parties aim to build a strategic partnership for long term success, which will enable us to work faster with greater predictability of supply and quality," said Dr. Caroline Man Xu, Co-founder & CEO of ViGeneron.