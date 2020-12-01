 

CyberArk to Webcast Virtual Investor Events

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in privileged access management, today announced that it will webcast its presentations at upcoming virtual conferences:

UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference
Monday, December 7, 2020
8:25 a.m. EST

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
8:00 a.m. EST

The presentations will be webcast, and an archive of the presentations will be available for a limited time under the “Events & Presentations” section on the company’s investor relations website (http://investors.cyberark.com/).

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in privileged access management, a critical layer of IT security to protect data, infrastructure and assets across cloud and hybrid environments, and throughout the DevOps pipeline. CyberArk delivers the industry’s most complete solution to reduce risk created by privileged credentials and secrets. The company is trusted by the world’s leading organizations, including more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, to protect against external attackers and malicious insiders. A global company, CyberArk is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel, with U.S. headquarters located in Newton, Mass. The company also has offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Japan. To learn more about CyberArk, visit www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Copyright 2020 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

