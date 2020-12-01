CyrusOne Launches Google Cloud Direct Connect Offering

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center real estate investment trust (REIT), today announced new options for direct connectivity to Google Cloud, with the addition of five new direct on-ramps in Aurora, Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and the newly operational Council Bluffs facility. As part of Google Cloud Interconnect, the new direct connect locations provide CyrusOne customers with simple, cost-effective solutions for creating hybrid cloud environments tailored to their specific business needs. In addition to offering these direct on-ramps, CyrusOne also provides virtual access to Google Cloud through the CyrusOne National IX, which delivers interconnection across states and between metro-enabled sites within the CyrusOne portfolio.

Leverage Google Cloud’s portfolio of products and compute capacity

Test new workloads in the cloud while maintaining an on-prem workload at CyrusOne

Access reliable, high-performance cloud solutions with extremely low latency

Scale quickly and efficiently at the necessary bandwidth for any application

"At CyrusOne, we are working to help our enterprise customers succeed in their digital transformations and meet their cloud requirements,” said Brent Behrman, executive vice president of sales at CyrusOne. “Incorporating a direct connection to Google Cloud gives our customers access to Google Cloud’s full portfolio of services for scalable, flexible, and cost-effective cloud solutions.”

For more information on CyrusOne’s partnership with Google Cloud, visit here: https://cyrusone.com/solutions/cloud-solutions/google-cloud-platform/.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1,000 companies.

A leader in hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments, CyrusOne offers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments that help customers enhance the strategic connection of their essential data infrastructure and support achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demand. Combining exceptional financial strength with a broad global footprint, CyrusOne provides customers with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industries in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management as of the date of this press release. Words such as “pledges,” "expects," "anticipates," "predicts," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "continues," "endeavors," "strives," "may," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections of our future financial performance or operations, our anticipated growth and trends in our and our customers’ respective businesses and industries, and other characterizations of future events or circumstances, are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned these forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. More information on these risks and uncertainties and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business and financial results is included in CyrusOne’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company disclaims any obligation other than as required by law to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors or for new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005043/en/