TCF Bank Chooses Entrust to Deliver Instant Issuance Experience at Banking Centers Across the Midwest

TCF National Bank chose Entrust to provide instant debit card issuance technology and services for most of its more than 465 banking centers in the Midwest, the companies announced today.

Banks are working quickly to meet customer demand for on-demand assistance and, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, touchless service and access to new secure contactless payment card technology. With Entrust’s instant issuance solution, customers can receive a personalized card immediately in the banking center upon opening an account, or to replace lost or stolen cards. Behind the scenes, Entrust supports the banking centers with comprehensive services to make sure the instant issuance system is ready and available for their customers.

“TCF Bank is pleased to be able to provide this core benefit to our customers across our footprint, enhancing their experience with our bank. With this deployment, our customers can receive a personalized, contactless chip-enabled, TCF debit card on the spot in our banking centers,” said Jake Buckingham, Vice President, Debit and Credit Card Product Manager at TCF. “The biggest advantage of the Entrust solution is the ability to remotely monitor and manage our fleet of instant issuance printers, seamlessly managing system maintenance and supplies across our footprint. This makes life easier for our frontline team members – so that they can count on the system and keep their focus on providing an easy, friendly banking experience for our customers.”

Entrust will deliver enhanced card color and quality and comprehensive services for its instant issuance fleet for most of TCF’s banking centers, which are located in Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois, Ohio, Colorado, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Entrust instant issuance solutions include cloud-based or on-premises card personalization and activation software, high-quality desktop card printers and embosser and a suite of services for monitoring devices, managing supplies and supporting users remotely and onsite.

“Banks like TCF are rapidly adapting to changing market conditions. Entrust’s cloud-based instant issuance solution provides them the agility they need to improve the customer experience and deliver it consistently across their growing enterprise,” said Tony Ball, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Instant Issuance at Entrust. “TCF Bank is on a mission to improve the banking experience for its customers and we are proud to support them as they grow.”

For more information about Entrust’s instant card issuance solutions, visit https://www.entrust.com/issuance-systems/instant/financial-card.

About TCF

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF) is a Detroit, Michigan-based financial holding company with $48 billion in total assets at September 30, 2020, and a top 10 deposit market share in the Midwest. TCF’s primary banking subsidiary, TCF National Bank, is a premier Midwest bank offering consumer and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and specialty leasing and lending products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients. TCF has approximately more than 475 banking centers primarily located in Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota with additional locations in Colorado, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. TCF also conducts business across all 50 states and Canada through its specialty lending and leasing businesses. To learn more about TCF, visit tcfbank.com.

About Entrust Corporation

Entrust keeps the world moving safely by enabling trusted identities, payments and data protection. Today more than ever, people demand seamless, secure experiences, whether they’re crossing borders, making a purchase, accessing e-government services or logging into corporate networks. Entrust offers an unmatched breadth of digital security and credential issuance solutions at the very heart of all these interactions. With more than 2,500 colleagues, a network of global partners, and customers in over 150 countries, it’s no wonder the world’s most entrusted organizations trust us. For more information, visit www.entrust.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005166/en/