 

General Mills Debuts Sesame Street Cereal, Bringing ABCs and 123s to the Breakfast Bowl

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

Breakfast just got more fun, delicious, and educational with the launch of Sesame Street Cereal, made by General Mills. The new cereal, which will begin to appear on store shelves in January, supports growing bodies with many essential nutrients and engages curious young minds with activities and stories. The cereal features two varieties: berry flavor with number-shaped pieces and cinnamon flavor with letter-shaped pieces, and the back of each box opens like a book, featuring dual-language (English and Spanish) short stories with Elmo.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005196/en/

General Mills launches Sesame Street Cereal which will begin to appear on store shelves in January and supports growing bodies with many essential nutrients and engages curious young minds with activities and stories on every box. (Photo: Business Wire)

General Mills launches Sesame Street Cereal which will begin to appear on store shelves in January and supports growing bodies with many essential nutrients and engages curious young minds with activities and stories on every box. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to team up with Sesame Street, to launch cereals with key nutrients, delicious flavors, and playful learning opportunities to make breakfast that much more meaningful for parents and kids alike,” said Hillary Balma, Senior Brand Manager, General Mills. “We know that breakfast can be challenging for parents who are struggling to find foods that offer both the nutrition and the fun flavors kids want.”

Cereal is an easy, affordable, and delicious way to deliver the nutrients kids need. As the number one source of whole grain at breakfast and just $0.50 per serving on average when paired with low-fat milk, cereal is hard to beat. Sesame Street Cereal supports the growing bodies of its young fans, delivering many key nutrients, including:

  • Good source of fiber, to help support little tummies
  • Good Source of Calcium and Vitamin D, to help build strong bones
  • Good source of Vitamin E, an essential nutrient

To create meaningful playful learning opportunities at breakfast, Sesame Street Cereal boxes offer games and six dual-language stories with everyone’s favorite 3½ -year-old monster, Elmo. Story themes include Elmo Visits the Farm, Elmo’s Day at School, On the Go with Elmo, and others. Each story follows Elmo and his friends as they play and learn on Sesame Street and prompts questions to help kids stretch their imaginations, engage in counting, recognize shapes and letters, and more.

For over 50 years, Sesame Street, produced by the nonprofit organization Sesame Workshop, has delivered not only school-readiness lessons promoting literacy and numeracy, but also age-appropriate guidance on healthy habits, self-expression and self-regulation, empathy, friendship, and much more.

“Sesame Workshop’s mission is to help kids grow smarter, stronger, and kinder, and that means nourishing the mind and body,” said Gabriela Arenas, Vice President of Licensing, North America, Sesame Workshop. “Breakfast gives kids the boost they need to grow, play, and learn each day. We’re pleased to team up with General Mills to give families a nutritious meal choice and an opportunity to start the morning with their favorite Sesame Street friends.”

Sesame Street Cereal will be available nationwide at most major retailers beginning in January 2021.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We’re present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org.

General Mills Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

General Mills Debuts Sesame Street Cereal, Bringing ABCs and 123s to the Breakfast Bowl Breakfast just got more fun, delicious, and educational with the launch of Sesame Street Cereal, made by General Mills. The new cereal, which will begin to appear on store shelves in January, supports growing bodies with many essential nutrients and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AWS and Zoom Extend Strategic Relationship
CTBC Investments and ICE Data Services to Collaborate on ESG Products
DPW Holdings’ Gresham Worldwide Global Defense Business Acquires Relec Electronics Ltd in the UK
Laura J. Schumacher Joins CrowdStrike’s Board of Directors
Ynvisible Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour
Keysight and ElringKlinger AG Collaborate to Advance E-mobility
Ipsen Highlights New Strategic Priorities and Provides Mid-Term Financial Outlook
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Chex Teams Up with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend to Make the Holidays a Little Sweeter
30.11.20
5.000 Euro investiert in diese Dividendenaktien könnten dir zu bis zu 277,50 Euro passivem Einkommen verhelfen!
30.11.20
Passives Einkommen für finanzielle Freiheit: 3 Top-Aktien für dieses Ziel!
28.11.20
Das passiert, wenn du jetzt 1.000 Euro in die General-Mills-Aktie investierst!
23.11.20
General Mills? PepsiCo? In diese Dividendenaktie würde ich jetzt eher investieren
21.11.20
100 Euro Dividende & passives Einkommen von General Mills: So viel benötigst du dazu!
20.11.20
2 defensive Dividendenaktien, die in den letzten 3 Jahren um bis zu 77,5 % gestiegen sind!
19.11.20
General Mills to Webcast Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Results on December 17, 2020
16.11.20
General Mills Named to Prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability World and North American Indices for Third Consecutive Year
16.11.20
3 Gründe, warum ich jetzt eher auf General Mills als auf die BASF-Aktie setzen würde!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.20
2
10.000 Euro vor 20 Jahren in die Aktie von General Mills investiert: So sehr hätte sich die defensiv
06.05.20
145
General Mills: Gewinn im ersten Quartal klar gestiegen, Erwartungen geschlagen, Ausblick bestätigt