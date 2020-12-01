 

Pitney Bowes Launches Same-Day Delivery With SendPro Setting New industry Standard

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today announced the launch of Pitney Bowes Same-Day Delivery through its cloud-based SendPro Online sending platform. Setting a new industry standard, Pitney Bowes Same-Day Delivery raises the bar for cost-effective expedited services by providing access to a curated network of Pitney Bowes service providers, through a single shipping platform. Now, Small- and Medium-Sized businesses can offer outstanding service levels and meet increasingly high shipping expectations. Also launching today is SendPro Delivery Assurance, a domestic delivery service for USPS Priority Mail business customers which, in the event of a shipment being delayed, enables the sender to request a credit for a shipping label charge. The new services offer greater choice, visibility and peace-of-mind to businesses managing time-critical shipments while keeping costs down.

Jason Dies EVP and President Sending Technology Solutions, Pitney Bowes said, “For one hundred years, businesses have trusted us to help them connect with their customers and partners using innovative technology and services. Pitney Bowes Same-Day Delivery and SendPro Delivery Assurance represent the next exciting stage in this evolution as we take a step further from our competitors to offer compelling, reliable and differentiated services that add value and delight our clients, accessible through a single powerful sending platform.”

SendPro Online and SendPro device customers using the popular all-in-one sending platform can seamlessly access rates, track shipments and monitor spend for all shipping activities across carriers and services, providing clear visibility of costs and activity whether sending from a traditional workplace or remote location. With carrier networks currently under pressure to manage phenomenal volumes, Same-Day Delivery gives businesses an alternative channel for high-priority shipments, while Delivery Assurance offers confidence that packages which do not arrive on time are eligible for a credit.

To access Pitney Bowes Same-Day Delivery, users simply enter their shipment details and SendPro Online matches the user’s shipment with the most cost-effective option whenever possible, providing dependable delivery with an average two-hour door-to-door delivery window**. Senders can compare overnight and other same-day services from Pitney Bowes service providers and select the service which best meets their requirements. Users can opt to receive SMS text updates and track deliveries on an interactive map and for further reassurance can choose to receive complimentary proof-of-delivery options.

