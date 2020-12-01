 

Wiley Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE: JW-A and JW-B), a global leader in research and education, will release its second quarter 2021 results prior to market open on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. The Company has scheduled a conference call beginning at 10 a.m. ET that day to discuss the results.

About Wiley
 Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.



