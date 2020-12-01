Wiley Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE: JW-A and JW-B), a global leader in research and education, will release its second quarter 2021 results prior to market open on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. The Company has scheduled a conference call beginning at 10 a.m. ET that day to discuss the results.

The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available at www.wiley.com under Investor Relations, Events and Presentations, or https://www.wiley.com/en-us/investors, or directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xdo3rqb2. U.S. and Canada callers, please dial (844) 231-0103 and enter the participant code 6272694# . Or International callers, please dial (216) 562-0402 and enter the participant code 6272694# .

