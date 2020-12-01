 

Avaya Cloud Office Named 2020 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award Winner - For Enabling Customers to Leverage Cloud Communications To Digitally Transform Their Workforce

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020   

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, announced today that its Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral UCaaS solution has been named a 2020 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award winner by TMCNet. The award honors exceptional products and services that facilitate voice, data and video communications that were brought to market or greatly improved upon in the last twelve months.

Unified communications delivered via a single cloud-based platform is increasingly important for organizations embracing digital transformation. By enabling voice calls, team messaging, meetings, conferencing and file sharing in a single solution, Avaya Cloud Office reduces cost and complexity while empowering workforces to call, meet and message across any device from wherever they are.

“Avaya Cloud Office continues to be an important pillar in a meaningful number of our customers’ digital transformation strategies,” said Dennis Kozak, SVP, Business Transformation, Avaya. “The solution helps customers go beyond voice communications to a world where multi-touchpoint collaboration brings unprecedented productivity to users and responsiveness to customers. Avaya Cloud Office delivers advanced communications features in a flexible and reliable package that meets increasingly varied business needs.“

The Art Institutes, a system of private schools throughout the United States, selected Avaya Cloud Office to support 700 users across its eight campuses. In a five-year ACO agreement, Avaya is helping the Art Institutes manage their multi-location national communications needs with more flexibility, functionality and centralized operations. “The Art Institutes prides itself on helping our students take their hard work from passionately creative to creative professionals and it’s important that we partner with companies that have the same passions as us,” said Paul Geidel, Telecom Manager, The Art Institutes. “With trust and confidence, we’ve worked with Avaya for over two years, so when we needed to better manage our national communications requirements across locations we knew who to turn to. Avaya Cloud Office helps allow us to have more flexibility, functionality and centralized operations to best serve our customers.”

