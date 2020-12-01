 

SRAX Hosts The LD Micro 13th Annual Main Event on the Sequire Platform With 2 Million Active Small-Cap Investors Invited

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, announced today that it will host the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event, a prominent 2-day virtual investor conference, via their Sequire Virtual Events platform on December 14 - December 15, 2020.

LD Micro is a leader in influential small- and micro-cap conferences. With the recent SRAX acquisition, LD gained access to the largest active base of micro-cap investors in the world at over 2 million and counting. The event will feature more than 250 companies presenting in a brand new format, as well as several influential panelists.

“I think the Main Event will be the first virtual conference this year that is engaging instead of repetitive. There have been too many 20-minute PowerPoints, and investors have lost the desire to watch one more of the same thing. We intend to showcase something different,” said Chris Lahiji, Founder and CEO of LD Micro.

Event: The LD Micro Main Event
Date: Monday, December 14th & Tuesday, December 15th
Time: 6:00am PST - 3:00pm PST both days

Register Here: https://ve.mysequire.com/

“With the launch of this virtual conference, we are one step closer to our mission of creating the most comprehensive platform for issuers. In collaboration with our partners, we are inviting close to 2M active small-cap investors to the Main Event,” said Christopher Miglino, Founder and CEO of SRAX. “We believe this conference will be a success for both the investors and the issuers in the Sequire community, and we look forward to the expansion of the LD Micro audience.”

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several virtual and in-person events hosted annually. For more information on LD Micro, visit ldmicro.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

