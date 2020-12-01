 

Credit Union Loan Source Selects ACI Speedpay to Drive Digital Bill Payments for Customers; ACI Mobile Wallet Payments Adoption Grows 30 Percent

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced Credit Union Loan Source (CULS) will drive a rich digital payments experience for consumers through ACI Speedpay. With the ACI solution, the company has seen an 89 percent increase in the adoption of interactive voice response (IVR) payments, and ACI’s mobile wallet feature has achieved 30 percent growth since launch.

Located in Alpharetta, Georgia, CULS is an indirect auto finance company with a dealer network spanning 14 states. Due to rapid portfolio growth, CULS looked to modernize its digital presence with a centralized way for customers to make payments and provide a unified experience across channels. With ACI Speedpay, CULS’s customers now have a single online portal to manage and pay their bills. In addition, as more consumers have come to expect mobile payment options for bills, ACI’s mobile wallet feature has provided a convenient choice for mobile billing and payment, including alerts and confirmations and the ability to display e-statements.

“By streamlining bill payments for our customers, we saw call center call volume drop by 15 percent almost immediately. With ACI Speedpay, our customers can make multiple payments, store payment information, see payment history and check balance and payoff information, all from a single portal,” said RuthAnn Riggs, Chief Operating Officer, Credit Union Loan Source. “The mobile wallet feature has also been advantageous for customers who prefer to pay bills through their smartphone, and the e-statements have resulted in significant cost savings – we’ve seen paperless adoption rates go from 2 percent to 18 percent, and this continues to climb month over month.”

“Consumers are spending more time than ever on their mobile devices, and meeting them where they are — on mobile — is crucial for businesses,” said Sanjay Gupta, executive vice president, ACI Worldwide. “With ACI Speedpay’s mobile wallet option, CULS is benefiting from faster payments as well as increased engagement with customers. In addition, ACI Speedpay is helping take the pressure off the company’s call center by reducing inbound call volume amid the pandemic.”

ACI Speedpay is an integrated suite of bill presentment and payment services that empowers the success of thousands of clients. The solution is proven to raise consumer satisfaction by 25 percent by offering easy ways to view and pay bills. The solution’s mobile wallet billing and payment capability improves consumer experience while reducing costs.

About ACI Worldwide
 ACI Worldwide powers digital payments for more than 6,000 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software solutions delivered on customers’ premises, through the public cloud or through ACI’s private cloud, we provide real-time payment capabilities and enable the industry’s most complete omni-channel payments experience.

Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2020
ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

ACI Worldwide Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Credit Union Loan Source Selects ACI Speedpay to Drive Digital Bill Payments for Customers; ACI Mobile Wallet Payments Adoption Grows 30 Percent ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced Credit Union Loan Source (CULS) will drive a rich digital payments experience for consumers through ACI Speedpay. With the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AWS and Zoom Extend Strategic Relationship
CTBC Investments and ICE Data Services to Collaborate on ESG Products
DPW Holdings’ Gresham Worldwide Global Defense Business Acquires Relec Electronics Ltd in the UK
Laura J. Schumacher Joins CrowdStrike’s Board of Directors
Ynvisible Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour
Keysight and ElringKlinger AG Collaborate to Advance E-mobility
Ipsen Highlights New Strategic Priorities and Provides Mid-Term Financial Outlook
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
ACI Worldwide to Accelerate Fraud Prevention via the Public Cloud
12.11.20
eCommerce Transactions Will Soar During Holiday Shopping Season as Pandemic Leads to More Lockdowns, per New Data from ACI Worldwide
11.11.20
Festive Season Spending: 85 Percent of Indian Consumers See Merchant Acceptance and Ease of Use of Digital Payments Increasing, According to New ACI Research
05.11.20
ACI Worldwide, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
04.11.20
ACI Worldwide to Spotlight New Strategy at Virtual Analyst Day on November 10
03.11.20
ACI Worldwide Launches Fraud Management in the Cloud to Protect Against Threat of UPI Payments Fraud
02.11.20
ACI Worldwide Drives Payments Innovation for Africa’s EFT Corporation, a Leader in Payments Solutions Across Africa