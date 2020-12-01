 

The Cheesecake Factory Sweetens the Holidays With Two Seasonal Favorites

01.12.2020   

To celebrate the holiday season, The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) welcomes back its festive Peppermint Bark Cheesecake and popular Slice of Joy Gift Card Offer. For every $25 in gift cards or eGift cards purchased through the end of the year at a Cheesecake Factory restaurant or online at shop.TheCheesecakeFactory.com, guests will receive a Slice of Joy Card redeemable for a complimentary slice of cheesecake beginning January 1, 2021 – March 31, 2021*.

Peppermint Bark Cheesecake (Photo: Business Wire)

With more than 250 menu selections – handmade, in-house with fresh ingredients – and more than 30 legendary cheesecakes, The Cheesecake Factory Gift Cards and Slice of Joy Cards are the perfect gift to give to a loved one or to keep for oneself. Use them when dining in or when ordering for pick-up or curbside to-go from order.thecheesecakefactory.com.

"We are so pleased to announce the return of our very popular Slice of Joy Gift Card Offer. It’s one of our favorite ways to thank our guests for their loyalty," said David Overton, Founder, and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. "Our Peppermint Bark Cheesecake is a fan favorite that is available just for the holidays and we are happy to welcome it back to our menu.”

Available by the slice and as a 10-inch cake perfect for family gatherings, the Peppermint Bark Cheesecake features a white chocolate cheesecake swirled with chunks of chocolate peppermint bark, topped with white chocolate mousse and sprinkled with chopped peppermint.

*Terms and Conditions:

  • Promotion Period: Offer is available online at thecheesecakefactory.com from 12/01/2020 at 3:01 AM ET / 12:01 AM PT to 12/31/2020 at 3:00 AM ET / 12:00 AM PT; and at The Cheesecake Factory restaurants in the United States of America including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico from 12/01/2020 to 12/31/2020 during normal business hours.
  • For every $25 in either physical or electronic The Cheesecake Factory gift cards ("Gift Cards") purchased in a single transaction during the Promotion Period, the purchaser will receive one Slice of Joy Card. Slice of Joy Cards will be electronic for online purchases and physical for purchases made in restaurant.
  • Slice of Joy Cards may be redeemed on a future visit to a The Cheesecake Factory restaurant from 01/01/2021 - 3/31/2021 for one complimentary slice of either cheesecake or layer cake.
  • Only one Slice of Joy Card may be redeemed per guest per visit. Must be present to redeem. May not be used in conjunction with any other discount or offer. One time use only.
  • Slice of Joy Cards have no cash value.
  • Slice of Joy Cards may not be exchanged for new or different Slice of Joy Cards.
  • For dine-in, please present Slice of Joy Card to your server before payment. For pickup orders, please notify us at time of order and present Slice of Joy Card at time of pickup. For online orders, please select "Pay at Restaurant" option; do not select "Add New Credit Card" or "Add New Gift Card" for pay ahead. Not valid on delivery orders.
  • Valid only in the United States of America, including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.
  • The Cheesecake Factory is not responsible for any inability to purchase Gift Cards during the Promotion Period, regardless of cause, and will not provide rain checks or other 'make goods' in the event of any such inability.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 295 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia and a collection within the Fox Restaurant Concepts subsidiary. Internationally, 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2020, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For" list for the seventh consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitaliarestaurant.com and www.foxrc.com.

From FORTUNE. 2020 Fortune Media IP Limited. FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For is a trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Licensee.

Disclaimer

