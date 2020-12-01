Applied DNA to Provide COVID-19 Surveillance Testing to Stony Brook Basketball

Through the end of the calendar year, safeCircle will provide surveillance testing-as-a-service three times a week utilizing Applied DNA’s high-accuracy and high-sensitivity Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit (“ Assay Kit ”). Testing is being conducted using saliva and anterior nasal swab collection systems pooled in groups of five individuals per test. Individuals in positive pools identified by safeCircle surveillance testing will be referred for diagnostic testing.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the "Company"), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Applied DNA Clinical Laboratories, LLC (“ADCL”), will provide its COVID-19 surveillance testing program to the Stony Brook University Seawolves men’s and women’s basketball teams. ADCL’s pooled surveillance testing platform, known as safeCircle, will aid the safe return to play and will ensure that Stony Brook student-athletes and coaching staff have access to an accurate, painless, and fast COVID-19 surveillance testing program.

Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO, Applied DNA, stated, “This agreement demonstrates continued execution on ADCL’s surveillance testing strategy, adds prominent intercollegiate athletic teams to our client base, and elevates safeCircle’s visibility in the tri-state area. With COVID-19 already making its presence felt in national collegiate sports, we hope to serve as a testing model for other sports programs. We are honored to work with the Seawolves this season.”

About safeCircle

ADCL’s pooled surveillance testing program, known as safeCircle, utilizes frequent, high-sensitivity pooled testing to help prevent virus spread by quickly identifying infections within a community, school, or workplace. safeCircle provides 24-hour results using real-time PCR (RT-PCR) testing.

About the LineaTM COVID-19 Assay Kit

The Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit is authorized by FDA EUA for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in respiratory specimens, including anterior nasal swabs, self-collected at a healthcare location or collected by a healthcare worker, and nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs, mid-turbinate nasal swabs, nasopharyngeal washes/aspirates or nasal aspirates, and bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) specimens collected by a healthcare worker from individuals who are suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider. The scope of the Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit EUA, as amended, is expressly limited to use consistent with the Instructions for Use by authorized laboratories, certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA) to perform high complexity tests. The EUA will be effective until the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 is terminated or until the EUA’s prior termination or revocation. The diagnostic kit has not been FDA cleared or approved, and the EUA’s limited authorization is only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens.