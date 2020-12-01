Medallia and Five9 Partner to Provide Call Center and Customer Experience Leaders With Rich Insights

“Customers want to engage how and when with a business on their own terms,” said Andy Dignan, senior vice president of global partner, services and international sales at Five9. “Additionally, customers expect empathy and responsiveness across each touch point – regardless of the channel. At Five9, we believe in creating partnerships with likeminded businesses that understand evolving consumer expectations and can provide more human customer service experiences that create brand loyalty.”

Medallia (MDLA), the leader in experience management today announced a partnership with Five9, a leading cloud contact center provider. The two companies will deliver a seamless integration between the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center and Medallia Experience Cloud - providing real-time feedback and analytics on call center interactions and customer engagement.

The integration between Five9 and Medallia’s award-winning Experience Cloud will deliver a single, 360-degree view of the customer experience including call times, wait times, satisfaction levels and resolution times, along with customer feedback and sentiment, combining operational and experience understanding. This comprehensive view will empower operational and customer experience leaders to prioritize improvement areas that will have the biggest impact on both productivity and growth. In addition, by integrating Medallia’s rich customer experience profiles into Five9 workflows, organizations will be able to provide more personalized experiences in the moment.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Five9 to provide our joint customers with the insights they need to deliver the fast, empathetic action required to maintain and grow their customer base. Together we will give brands the ability to capture real-time feedback on each customer engagement and easily analyze the data, identify weak spots and take revenue-impacting business actions to course correct,” said Steve Vierra, senior vice president of channels, alliances and global partnership for Medallia.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com.

2020 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005496/en/