 

Tenet Announces Roger Davis as President and CEO of Conifer

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) today announced the appointment of J. Roger Davis as President and Chief Executive Officer of its Conifer Health Solutions subsidiary, effective immediately.

Davis has over 30 years of experience in healthcare services and a deep background in revenue cycle operations for hospitals and physician practices. His skillset spans different dimensions of healthcare including strategic planning, execution and commercial growth, as well as the development and delivery of sophisticated technology solutions, infrastructure enhancements and performance improvement initiatives. He most recently served as President and CEO of Revint Solutions, LLC., where he helped lead the company to become one of the largest, most comprehensive revenue integrity businesses in the healthcare sector.

Ron Rittenmeyer, Executive Chairman and CEO of Tenet, said, “We are pleased to welcome Roger as President and CEO of Conifer. His experience, results-oriented approach and leadership capabilities will benefit the Conifer team and its customer-base at this important and exciting time in the Company’s evolution.”

In his new role, Davis will report to Saum Sutaria, M.D., President and Chief Operating Officer of Tenet.

Sutaria said, “Roger brings a superior knowledge base and proven track record gained from years of experience building and leading high-performing organizations within dynamic healthcare settings. In particular, Roger has depth of expertise that spans customer service, business development, infrastructure build-out and advanced technology solutions.”

Davis added, “I am honored to assume leadership of Conifer, a company I have long admired for its rich history and strong foundation. I am excited to work alongside our employees to help shape the Company’s growth trajectory at this pivotal moment in the life cycle of the spin-off, while building on the strength of our existing client base and working closely with all clients to expand service range and offerings.”

Prior to Revint, Davis served as CEO of T-System, where he led the company’s transformation and sale to FNFV Group, the investment arm of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNFV). He also previously served as a Managing Director at Accenture, leading the development and delivery of health system, hospital, and physician practice-level transformation and performance improvement. Other key leadership positions include Executive Director at Perot Systems/Dell Services, Vice President at GE Healthcare/IDX Systems Corp., and Chief Operating Officer for the faculty practice at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. Davis holds a BA in Business Management/Accounting from the University of Texas at San Antonio.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas with 110,000 employees. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, we operate 65 hospitals and approximately 520 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and imaging centers and other care sites and clinics. We also operate Conifer Health Solutions, which provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other customers. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.

Disclaimer

