USAT Appoints Ravi Venkatesan to Newly Created Chief Technology Officer Position

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) ("USAT"), a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market, today announced that Ravi Venkatesan will be joining the Company in the newly created position of Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Venkatesan joins from Bakkt, where he was Head of Innovation. He held the dual roles of Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer at Bridge2 Solutions, prior to its sale to ICE, the parent company of Bakkt. He will be responsible for leadership of USAT’s architecture, development, network operations and product teams.

“Ravi is a great addition to our leadership team and brings with him extensive technology experience and demonstrated success,” said Sean Feeney, chief executive officer, USA Technologies. “As part of our commitment to help consumers ‘buy it and go,’ we are enhancing our product and technology teams with someone who brings deep expertise and a customer-centric approach that aligns perfectly with the company’s vision and values. I am very excited to have someone of Ravi’s caliber join our Company as we continue to execute on our strategy to serve our customers with the powerful suite of products that encompass our best in class platform as a service.”