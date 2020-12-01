 

Sesen Bio Announces Partnership with Hikma Pharmaceuticals for the Commercialization of Vicineum in the Middle East and North Africa

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, and Hikma Pharmaceuticals, a multi-national pharmaceutical company and leading licensing partner in the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”) region specializing in the development and commercialization of a broad range of high-quality medicines, today announced that the companies have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for the registration and commercialization of Vicineum for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (“NMIBC”) and other types of cancer in MENA. Vicineum, a locally administered fusion protein, is Sesen Bio’s lead product candidate currently in the follow-up stage of a Phase 3 registration trial for the treatment of high-risk, BCG-unresponsive NMIBC. In December 2019, the Company initiated the BLA submission for Vicineum to the FDA under Rolling Review.

“Sesen is committed to saving and improving the lives of patients, and Hikma is an ideal partner to deliver Vicineum to patients with NMIBC in the MENA region,” said Dr. Thomas Cannell, president and chief executive officer of Sesen Bio. “As we continue to work toward regulatory approval in the US and Europe, we also continue to execute partnerships outside of the US as part of our mission to deliver this important medicine to patients around the world. Hikma has strong expertise in commercializing innovative products in the MENA region and a successful track record of serving patients worldwide. This partnership represents a further step in realizing the significant global opportunity for Vicineum.”

“At Hikma, we believe that partnerships with innovative pharma companies are a key contributor to the success of our business. We are very pleased to enter into an exclusive partnership with Sesen given their expertise in NMIBC and the strong clinical profile of Vicineum,” said Mazen Darwazah, Hikma’s Executive Vice Chairman and President of MENA. “As a company whose mission is to put better health within reach every day, we regard being the partner of choice to Sesen in MENA as a key collaboration that augments Hikma’s biotechnology and oncology portfolio to deliver on our strategy of bringing innovative products to patients in the region. Vicineum - our first innovative fusion protein - is a highly differentiated product candidate and is positioned to make a meaningful impact on the lives of bladder cancer patients.”

