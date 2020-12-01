 

TEGNA Foundation and Stations Partner with Community Nonprofits to Address COVID-19 Relief, Social Justice and Other Pressing Needs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

The TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), in partnership with location stations, today announced it is awarding 170 Community Grants in 48 markets to address COVID-19 relief, social justice initiatives and other pressing community needs. A summary of the TEGNA Foundation’s 2020 Community Grant awards totaling $1.85 million can be found here.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, TEGNA stations have served the greater good of their communities by helping raise more than $65 million for COVID-19 relief efforts through virtual telethons and fundraisers, awareness campaigns, food drives and other initiatives. These efforts have been further strengthened through stations’ grantmaking. In 2020, 36 percent of TEGNA Foundation’s Community Grants directly supported COVID-19 relief efforts.

In response to the racial equality movement of 2020, TEGNA stations acted to address urgent community needs through coverage of local and national demonstrations and by facilitating honest conversations about race in America. Many stations created special programming on systemic racism and social inequality, such as KING’s (Seattle) Facing Race series. TEGNA stations also made 29 grants to nonprofits in their communities focusing on racial and social equality. In addition to local grantmaking, the TEGNA Foundation made a grant of $100,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

“During these extraordinary times, our stations’ fundraising and grantmaking efforts demonstrate our commitment to empowering local communities to build a better and more equitable future,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “We are proud to support all of our local partners and thank them for the inspiring work they are doing to serve the greater good.”

TEGNA Foundation Community Grants are distributed within the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal framework, with most grants in 2020 supporting the following three categories: Good Health and Well-Being (42 percent), Quality Education (24 percent), and Zero Hunger (19 percent).

Examples of impactful grants supporting causes that are significant in TEGNA stations’ communities include:

Addressing the urgent needs of students during the pandemic

KHOU, in Houston, Texas, is helping to serve the estimated 50,000 students in the Houston area who lack the resources required for distance learning. KHOU has partnered with Comp-U-Dopt to help provide computers for students in need. In addition to their grant, KHOU hosted a “Computers for Kids” telethon which raised an additional $75,000 to provide computers for students who otherwise would be without.

Seite 1 von 2
TEGNA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TEGNA Foundation and Stations Partner with Community Nonprofits to Address COVID-19 Relief, Social Justice and Other Pressing Needs The TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), in partnership with location stations, today announced it is awarding 170 Community Grants in 48 markets to address COVID-19 relief, social justice initiatives and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AWS and Zoom Extend Strategic Relationship
CTBC Investments and ICE Data Services to Collaborate on ESG Products
DPW Holdings’ Gresham Worldwide Global Defense Business Acquires Relec Electronics Ltd in the UK
Laura J. Schumacher Joins CrowdStrike’s Board of Directors
Ynvisible Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour
Keysight and ElringKlinger AG Collaborate to Advance E-mobility
Ipsen Highlights New Strategic Priorities and Provides Mid-Term Financial Outlook
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
TEGNA Inc. Reports Record Single Quarter Revenue; Strong Overall 2020 Third Quarter Results
05.11.20
TEGNA Updates Station OTT Streaming Apps on Roku, Announces Plan to Launch on Amazon Fire TV
04.11.20
TEGNA’s KONG-TV and GatesAir Partner to Bring NextGen TV to Seattle, WA