TEGNA Foundation and Stations Partner with Community Nonprofits to Address COVID-19 Relief, Social Justice and Other Pressing Needs

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, TEGNA stations have served the greater good of their communities by helping raise more than $65 million for COVID-19 relief efforts through virtual telethons and fundraisers, awareness campaigns, food drives and other initiatives. These efforts have been further strengthened through stations’ grantmaking. In 2020, 36 percent of TEGNA Foundation’s Community Grants directly supported COVID-19 relief efforts.

The TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), in partnership with location stations, today announced it is awarding 170 Community Grants in 48 markets to address COVID-19 relief, social justice initiatives and other pressing community needs. A summary of the TEGNA Foundation’s 2020 Community Grant awards totaling $1.85 million can be found here .

In response to the racial equality movement of 2020, TEGNA stations acted to address urgent community needs through coverage of local and national demonstrations and by facilitating honest conversations about race in America. Many stations created special programming on systemic racism and social inequality, such as KING’s (Seattle) Facing Race series. TEGNA stations also made 29 grants to nonprofits in their communities focusing on racial and social equality. In addition to local grantmaking, the TEGNA Foundation made a grant of $100,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

“During these extraordinary times, our stations’ fundraising and grantmaking efforts demonstrate our commitment to empowering local communities to build a better and more equitable future,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “We are proud to support all of our local partners and thank them for the inspiring work they are doing to serve the greater good.”

TEGNA Foundation Community Grants are distributed within the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal framework, with most grants in 2020 supporting the following three categories: Good Health and Well-Being (42 percent), Quality Education (24 percent), and Zero Hunger (19 percent).

Examples of impactful grants supporting causes that are significant in TEGNA stations’ communities include:

Addressing the urgent needs of students during the pandemic

KHOU, in Houston, Texas, is helping to serve the estimated 50,000 students in the Houston area who lack the resources required for distance learning. KHOU has partnered with Comp-U-Dopt to help provide computers for students in need. In addition to their grant, KHOU hosted a “Computers for Kids” telethon which raised an additional $75,000 to provide computers for students who otherwise would be without.