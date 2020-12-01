 

Biotricity Prepares 510(k) FDA Filing for Biotres

Required lab testing complete for Biotres a novel holter patch product

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotricity Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, announced today that it has completed required lab testing and is completing its 510(k) FDA filing for its latest potential product offering, Biotres. Biotres is a 3-lead patch product for ECG and arrhythmia monitoring for patients at risk for or being diagnosed with certain cardiac issues. Biotres can work as a Holter, Event Loop, and Extended Holter. The company expects to file in the fourth quarter of 2020.

“Biotres is a natural extension of our cardiac diagnostic offering with Bioflux. For lower risk patients, a comfortable, easy to wear, holter product for long term monitoring.”, stated Waqaas Al Siddiq, CEO of Biotricity. Some of our existing customers have requested a product like this previously and we believe we will experience great adoption with Biotres. The Biotres is tailor made for the $4 Billion-dollar holter market.”

The Biotres is a holter product that was developed to address the challenges that exist with current holter patch products. The Biotres is designed with the following key features:

  • 3 Channel Recording – A wearable holter patch device that can provide continuous 3 channel recording of ECG (heart) data. All other holter patch devices are 1 channel or 2 channels.
  • Rechargeable Battery– The device can be worn continuously for 48 hours, before needing to be charged for 1 hr., enabling continuous data collection for extended periods of time without any intervention, something not possible with current holter patch solutions.
  • Wireless Connectivity The unique device utilizes Bluetooth technology to offload data, reducing the time for diagnoses. Current holter patch solutions can take up to a week before diagnoses are available due to manual data downloading and a lack of connectivity.
  • User-Friendly Design – Easy to understand and comfortable to wear during regular day-to-day activities.

About Biotricity Inc.
Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity’s unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic products for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

