Biotricity Prepares 510(k) FDA Filing for Biotres

Required lab testing complete for Biotres a novel holter patch product

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotricity Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, announced today that it has completed required lab testing and is completing its 510(k) FDA filing for its latest potential product offering, Biotres. Biotres is a 3-lead patch product for ECG and arrhythmia monitoring for patients at risk for or being diagnosed with certain cardiac issues. Biotres can work as a Holter, Event Loop, and Extended Holter. The company expects to file in the fourth quarter of 2020.

“Biotres is a natural extension of our cardiac diagnostic offering with Bioflux. For lower risk patients, a comfortable, easy to wear, holter product for long term monitoring.”, stated Waqaas Al Siddiq, CEO of Biotricity. Some of our existing customers have requested a product like this previously and we believe we will experience great adoption with Biotres. The Biotres is tailor made for the $4 Billion-dollar holter market.”