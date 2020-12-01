 

AVITA Therapeutics Appoints Kathy McGee as Chief Operating Officer

VALENCIA, Calif, and MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX:AVH), a regenerative medicine company that is developing and commercializing a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs, announced today the appointment of Kathy McGee as Chief Operating Officer, effective December 1, 2020.

“Kathy’s extensive healthcare experience and industry insight are a welcome addition to AVITA’s leadership team,” said Dr. Mike Perry, AVITA Therapeutics’ Chief Executive Officer. “In particular her broad operational experience within Regenerative Medicine will be critically important as we seek to bring our pipeline products through development and into the markets.”

Ms. McGee joins AVITA with over 25 years of biopharmaceutical and life sciences experience, most recently serving as President of CnA Consulting Group, which focuses on providing specialized consulting services to the life sciences industry. Prior to CnA Consulting, Ms. McGee was the Vice President of West Coast Operations at Shire Pharmaceuticals Regenerative Medicine Division, formerly Advanced BioHealing, where she was a part of the leadership team responsible for manufacturing operations, strategic planning, capital expansion, and real estate. At Advanced BioHealing, Ms. McGee served as the Senior Vice President of Operations and General Manager, with responsibility for the company’s manufacturing operations in La Jolla, CA. She has also held senior Operations leadership roles at Smith and Nephew and Advanced Tissue Sciences. She earned her Bachelor of Science in chemistry and mathematics from University College Galway Ireland, and holds a Master’s degree in Business and Management from Webster University.

Authorized for release by the Chief Executive Officer of AVITA Therapeutics, Inc.

ABOUT AVITA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
AVITA Therapeutics is a regenerative medicine company with a technology platform positioned to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. AVITA Therapeutics’ patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient’s own skin. The medical devices work by preparing a RES REGENERATIVE EPIDERMAL SUSPENSION, an autologous suspension comprised of the patient’s skin cells necessary to regenerate natural healthy epidermis. This autologous suspension is then sprayed onto the areas of the patient requiring treatment.

