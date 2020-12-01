 

Zogenix and Leading Experts to Present New Rare Epilepsy Data at AES 2020

  • New long-term safety, efficacy, and durability data for FINTEPLA (fenfluramine) oral solution in Dravet syndrome

  • Full results from Phase 3 study of FINTEPLA in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome
  • New data from investigator-initiated study in CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix (Nasdaq: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing rare disease therapies, announced that data from eleven poster presentations related to FINTEPLA (fenfluramine) oral solution in Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, and other rare epilepsies will be presented at the American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting, being held virtually from December 4-8, 2020. Zogenix will also host a virtual scientific exhibition room and sponsor a continuing medical education (CME) symposium during AES 2020.

“We are honored to collaborate with leading international epilepsy experts to broaden our understanding of how FINTEPLA, a drug recently approved by the FDA to treat seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, may improve the lives of epilepsy patients and their families,” said Zogenix’s Chief Medical Officer Bradley S. Galer, M.D. “With new long-term data in Dravet syndrome, full results from our Lennox-Gastaut syndrome Phase 3 trial, and data from investigator-initiated studies, we are eager to continue advancing FINTEPLA as a potential new treatment option for additional rare epilepsies.”

Main Conference
Full data for the FINTEPLA posters presented in the main conference will be available on the AES 2020 conference site starting this Friday, December 4, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available after AES on the Zogenix Newsroom site. Authors will be available to discuss their data with attendees during the following times:

  • Efficacy and Tolerability of Adjunctive FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine Hydrochloride) in an Open-Label Extension Study of Dravet Syndrome Patients Treated for Up to 3 Years
    Scheffer, Devinsky, Perry et al
    Poster #978
    Authors available: Monday, December 7, 1:30 3:00 PM ET
  • Treatment with FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Patients with Dravet Syndrome has no Long-Term Effect on Weight and Growth
    Gil-Nagel, Ceulemans, Wirrell et al
    Poster #977
    Authors available: Monday, December 7, 1:30 3:00 PM ET
  • Fenfluramine (FINTEPLA) Provides Comparable Clinical Benefit in Adults and Children with Dravet Syndrome: Real-World Experience from the US Early Access Program
