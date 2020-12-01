Zogenix and Leading Experts to Present New Rare Epilepsy Data at AES 2020

New long-term safety, efficacy, and durability data for FINTEPLA (fenfluramine) oral solution in Dravet syndrome





Full results from Phase 3 study of FINTEPLA in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome





New data from investigator-initiated study in CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder



EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix (Nasdaq: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing rare disease therapies, announced that data from eleven poster presentations related to FINTEPLA (fenfluramine) oral solution in Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, and other rare epilepsies will be presented at the American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting, being held virtually from December 4-8, 2020. Zogenix will also host a virtual scientific exhibition room and sponsor a continuing medical education (CME) symposium during AES 2020.

“We are honored to collaborate with leading international epilepsy experts to broaden our understanding of how FINTEPLA, a drug recently approved by the FDA to treat seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, may improve the lives of epilepsy patients and their families,” said Zogenix’s Chief Medical Officer Bradley S. Galer, M.D. “With new long-term data in Dravet syndrome, full results from our Lennox-Gastaut syndrome Phase 3 trial, and data from investigator-initiated studies, we are eager to continue advancing FINTEPLA as a potential new treatment option for additional rare epilepsies.”