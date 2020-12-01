FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification, will be presenting at Northland Capital Markets’ IoT, AI, and Safety Conference, which is being held December 7, 2020.



Identiv’s Chief Executive Officer Steven Humphreys and Chief Financial Officer Sandra Wallach are scheduled to present on Monday, December 7 at 10:45 AM ET (7:45 AM PT). Management will also hold one-on-one virtual meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the day.