 

Identiv to Present at Northland’s IoT, AI, and Safety Conference on December 7, 2020 at 10 45 AM ET

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification, will be presenting at Northland Capital Markets’ IoT, AI, and Safety Conference, which is being held December 7, 2020.

Identiv’s Chief Executive Officer Steven Humphreys and Chief Financial Officer Sandra Wallach are scheduled to present on Monday, December 7 at 10:45 AM ET (7:45 AM PT). Management will also hold one-on-one virtual meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the day.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact Identiv’s IR team at INVE@gatewayir.com.

About Identiv
Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv's platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and Charlie Schumacher
Gateway Investor Relations
+1 949.574.3860
IR@identiv.com

Media Contact:
press@identiv.com


ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Identiv to Present at Imperial Capital’s 17th Annual Virtual Security Investor Conference on December 2, 2020 at 12: 30 PM ET
10.11.20
Identiv Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
09.11.20
Identiv’s Freedom Cloud ACaaS Enables Pay-as-You-Go Remote Access Control

ZeitTitel
15.01.20
3.281
Identive Group - Mit Sicherheit zum Marktführer