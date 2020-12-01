Agenus Launches Phase 2 Trial Expansion in Colon Cancer for AGEN1181 in Combination with Balstilimab

With this recent response in colon cancer, AGEN1181 +/- balstilimab (anti-PD-1) has reported 4 clinical responses plus a significant tumor reduction of more than 27% in a fifth patient. In addition, 19 patients have achieved disease stabilization out of 41 patients treated in what was designed as a dose escalation study.

LEXINGTON, Mass., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with a broad pipeline which includes checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced the expansion of a Phase 2 trial into colon cancer based on a new objective clinical response in a colorectal cancer patient in addition to a significant tumor reduction of 27% and biomarker reduction observed in a patient with MSS colon cancer.

Recently, Agenus also presented on the first-ever report of intratumoral Treg depletion with a CTLA-4 antibody in clinical trials. The summary of responses achieved with AGEN1181 alone or in combination with balstilimab are as follows:

CR in PD-L1(-) MSS endometrial cancer patient (1181 monotherapy)

in PD-L1(-) MSS endometrial cancer patient (1181 monotherapy) CR in PD-L1(-) MSS endometrial cancer patient (1181 + bali)

in PD-L1(-) MSS endometrial cancer patient (1181 + bali) P R in a colorectal cancer patient (1181 + bali)

in a colorectal cancer patient (1181 + bali) PR in PD-L1(-) refractory ovarian cancer patient (rescued with 1181 + bali) – previous stable disease for 66 weeks with 1181 monotherapy

in PD-L1(-) refractory ovarian cancer patient (rescued with 1181 + bali) – previous stable disease for 66 weeks with 1181 monotherapy Major tumor reduction (27%) in MSS colorectal cancer with remarkable CEA biomarker reduction from 298 to 2 (1181 + bali)



In the phase 1 trial of AGEN1181, clinical benefit and responses have been seen in patients with polymorphism in FcyRIIIA alleles who are not responsive to first-generation CTLA-4 antibodies.

The Phase 2, open-label, multicenter study will focus primarily on colorectal cancer and select solid tumors, such as lung cancer and melanoma.

“These early data are very exciting, particularly in aggressive tumors that have traditionally been unresponsive to immune therapies, like colorectal cancer,” said Dr. Joseph Grossman, expert in gastrointestinal cancers and the Head of Exploratory Medicine at Agenus. “AGEN1181 has potential to not only broaden the population of responders to CPIs, but also to reach tumors traditionally considered “cold” or unresponsive to immune therapies. I am excited to see the potential broadened benefit of our next-generation anti-CTLA-4’s design, particularly its Fc-enhancement, and the validation of Agenus’ incredible R&D capabilities.”