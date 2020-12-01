 

Synaptics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA), today announced its participation in four upcoming investor conferences.

  • Jason Tsai, Head of Investor Relations, will be virtually attending the Wells Fargo 2020 TMT Summit on December 1, 2020.
  • Michael Hurlston, President and CEO, will virtually present at the 24th Annual Credit Suisse Technology Conference on December 2, 2020 at 4:50 p.m. EST. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible by visiting Synaptics’ investor website at investor.synaptics.com.
  • Dean Butler, CFO, will be virtually attending the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on December 9, 2020.
  • Dean Butler, CFO, will virtually present at the Needham Growth Conference 2021 on January 12, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. EST. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible by visiting Synaptics’ investor website at investor.synaptics.com.

About Synaptics Incorporated
Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is pioneering the relationship between people and intelligent devices, bringing innovative and intuitive user experiences for the premium market. Synaptics’ broad portfolio of touch, display, biometrics, voice, video, vision, AI, audio and connectivity products are built on the company’s rich R&D, extensive IP and dependable supply chain capabilities. With solutions designed for the smart home, smartphones, PC and peripherals, and automotive markets, Synaptics combines ease of use, functionality and aesthetics to enable products that help make our digital lives more productive, secure and enjoyable. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, or visit synaptics.com.

For more information contact:
 Jason Tsai
Head of Investor Relations
jason.tsai@synaptics.com

 




