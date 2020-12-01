 

Lydall to Host Virtual Investor Day on December 9, 2020

01.12.2020   

MANCHESTER, Conn., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) announced today that it will host its Lydall Investor Day 2020 event virtually on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Lydall’s leadership team will unveil the Company’s strategic roadmap to deliver long-term shareholder value, including capital allocation strategy and financial targets. A video invitation from President and Chief Executive Officer Sara Greenstein can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nRImRYLIDI&feature=youtu.be

The presentation will begin at 10:00am Eastern Time, to be immediately followed by a question and answer session. The Company's statements may contain or constitute material information that has not been previously disclosed. The event will be hosted by:

  • Sara A. Greenstein, President and Chief Executive Officer;
  • Randall B. Gonzales, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and
  • Ashish Diwanji, President, Lydall Performance Materials.

To access and register for this event, please go to Lydall’s Investor Relations page (https://ir.lydall.com), or click on the following link: https://primetime.bluejeans.com/a2m/register/xffprpvc

A live webcast and audio archive of the presentation will be available via the Investor Relations section of the company’s Web site at https://ir.lydall.com. Participants should allow approximately five to ten minutes prior to the presentation's start time to visit the site and download any streaming media software needed to listen to the Internet webcast. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the company’s website for 90 days.

Headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut with global manufacturing operations, Lydall delivers value-added engineered materials and specialty filtration solutions that promote a cleaner, safer and quieter world. We partner with our customers to develop bespoke, high-performing and efficient solutions that are adaptable and scalable to meet their needs. Lydall is a New York Stock Exchange-listed company. For more information, visit http://www.lydall.com. Lydall is a registered trademark of Lydall, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.  

For further information contact:
Media:
Danielle Orsino
Telephone 949-365-6609
danielle@dynamisadvisors.com

Investors
Brendan Moynihan
Vice President, Investor Relations
Telephone 860-646-1233
Facsimile 860-646-8847
www.lydall.com
info@lydall.com


