Lydall to Host Virtual Investor Day on December 9, 2020

Lydall’s leadership team will unveil the Company’s strategic roadmap to deliver long-term shareholder value, including capital allocation strategy and financial targets. A video invitation from President and Chief Executive Officer Sara Greenstein can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nRImRYLIDI&feature=youtu.be

The presentation will begin at 10:00am Eastern Time, to be immediately followed by a question and answer session. The Company's statements may contain or constitute material information that has not been previously disclosed. The event will be hosted by:

Sara A. Greenstein, President and Chief Executive Officer;

Randall B. Gonzales, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and

Ashish Diwanji, President, Lydall Performance Materials.



Headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut with global manufacturing operations, Lydall delivers value-added engineered materials and specialty filtration solutions that promote a cleaner, safer and quieter world. We partner with our customers to develop bespoke, high-performing and efficient solutions that are adaptable and scalable to meet their needs. Lydall is a New York Stock Exchange-listed company. For more information, visit http://www.lydall.com. Lydall is a registered trademark of Lydall, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

