 

Zscaler to Host Investor Product Briefing

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that it will host a product briefing for investors during Zenith Live 2020. During the session, Jay Chaudhry, chief executive officer, Amit Sinha, president and chief technology officer, and Patrick Foxhoven, chief information officer and head of emerging technologies, will discuss new innovations at Zscaler.

  Event: Zscaler Investor Product Briefing
  Location: Virtual
  Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2020
  Time: 12:00 p.m. PDT

A live webcast and replay of the briefing will be accessible from the investor relations section of Zscaler’s website ir.zscaler.com.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact:
Tom Stilwell
press@zscaler.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Bill Choi, CFA
ir@zscaler.com 




