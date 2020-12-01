 

Galectin Therapeutics to Webcast Corporate Update on December 3, 2020 after Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NORCROSS, Ga., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT), the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins, announced today that management will present a corporate update via live webcast immediately following the business portion of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. EST.

The Annual Meeting of Stockholders and webcast can be accessed via www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GALT2020 .

Please log in approximately 10 minutes before the event to ensure a timely connection.

About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics is dedicated to developing novel therapies to improve the lives of patients with chronic liver disease and cancer. Galectin’s lead drug belapectin (formerly known as GR-MD-02) is a carbohydrate-based drug that inhibits the galectin-3 protein which is directly involved in multiple inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases, for which it has Fast Track designation for NASH cirrhosis by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The lead development program is in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with cirrhosis, the most advanced form of NASH-related fibrosis. This is the most common liver disease and one of the largest drug development opportunities available today. Additional development programs are in treatment of combination immunotherapy for advanced melanoma and other malignancies. Advancement of these additional clinical programs is largely dependent on finding a suitable partner. Galectin seeks to leverage extensive scientific and development expertise as well as established relationships with external sources to achieve cost-effective and efficient development. Additional information is available at www.galectintherapeutics.com.

Contact
Jack Callicutt, Chief Financial Officer
(678) 620-3186
ir@galectintherapeutics.com

Galectin Therapeutics and its associated logo is a registered trademark of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Belapectin is the USAN assigned name for Galectin Therapeutics’ galectin-3 inhibitor GR-MD-02


