Sensus Healthcare Announces Study Showing Single Low Dose of Superficial Radiation Therapy Prevents Keloid Recurrence Following Surgical Excision

The study was published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology and can be found here . Lead authors were Yuna Son, M.S., Ernest Owen Nicandro Phillips B.S. and Kristin Magrini Price, M.D., all of the Department of Biomedical Sciences and Division of Dermatology, Florida State University College of Medicine.

BOCA RATON, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS ), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces the publication of a prospective clinical study showing that a single low dose of superficial radiation therapy (SRT) following excision of 14 keloids had an approximate 6.25% recurrence rate at six months, and for the 10 patients available for follow-up at 24 months none of the keloids had recurred.

A total of 15 black patients with 20 untreated keloids in various anatomic locations were recruited for the study to undergo surgical excision followed by a single dose of superficial radiation. The authors concluded that a single 8 Gy dose of superficial 50 kV radiation delivered an average of 34 days after keloid excision may be sufficient to minimize recurrence, including in individuals who are resistant to steroids. The authors noted that higher radiation energies, doses or fractions may be unnecessary for keloid therapy.

“Although this was a small study, the outcome is important,” said Joe Sardano, chief executive officer of Sensus Healthcare. “The investigators noted that there are few prospective studies with SRT following keloidectomy, and that the doses of SRT studied have not been standardized. This study shows that just one low dose of SRT can be impactful. Not only does this minimize radiation exposure to the patient, but it also is cost effective.

“We are delighted that the dermatology community is becoming increasingly aware of the role of SRT in treating disfiguring keloids. The publication of this study comes on the heels of a retrospective study published in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology showing keloidectomy followed by SRT had an approximate 10% recurrence rate, compared with an expected recurrence rate of more than 80% following surgical excision alone,” Mr. Sardano added.