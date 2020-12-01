FibroGen Announces Retirement of K. Peony Yu, M.D., and Appointment of Mark Eisner, M.D., M.P.H. as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Yu joined FibroGen in 2008 and has provided key leadership for global clinical development across the company, leading the development of roxadustat in multiple indications and advancement of the overall portfolio.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) today announced the retirement of K. Peony Yu, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, and appointment of Mark Eisner, M.D., M.P.H. in that role. Dr. Yu will continue as Chief Medical Officer through December 20, 2020, the roxadustat PDUFA date, and will remain with FibroGen through March 15, 2021 serving as Executive Advisor to the CEO to support the transition.

“On behalf of the board, shareholders, and our employees, I want to thank Peony for her tremendous contributions as Chief Medical Officer of FibroGen,” said Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, FibroGen. “With her considerable expertise and leadership, roxadustat was approved in China and Japan for the treatment of CKD anemia with pending regulatory decisions in the US, EU, and additional countries, to potentially serve millions of patients worldwide.”

“It has been my privilege to work with many talented colleagues at FibroGen to make a difference in the lives of many," said Dr. Yu. "I look forward to our upcoming roxadustat U.S. PDUFA date, and expect FibroGen will continue to advance important new medicines.”

Mark Eisner, M.D., M.P.H. has joined FibroGen as of today, and will become Chief Medical Officer effective December 21, 2020, overseeing all global clinical development and regulatory affairs for FibroGen. Dr. Eisner has nearly 30 years of academic, biopharmaceutical, and drug development experience, from early clinical phase through post-commercialization.

“Mark’s extensive leadership, clinical development, and regulatory expertise come at a critical time for the company as we accelerate our development and look ahead to multiple significant clinical milestones. The depth and breadth of his therapeutic development experience is an ideal fit, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the FibroGen team,” said Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, FibroGen. “We look forward to Mark’s contributions as a proven business leader, clinician, and researcher in our continued evolution toward becoming a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a maturing clinical pipeline.”