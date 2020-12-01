NewAge Upgrades Financial Flexibility With the Addition of a New $30 Million Debt Facility

The new two-year debt facility with funds and accounts managed by JGB Management, Inc. (JGB), replaces the existing line of credit that the Company had in place with East West Bank, which will be satisfied in full at closing. In addition to eliminating the East West facility, the new line of credit will be used to provide $10 million in cash as part of the ARIIX transaction and for general working capital purposes. Details of the agreement are included in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on December 1, 2020.

DENVER, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge , Inc. (N asdaq : NBEV) , the Colorado-based social selling and distribution company with a network of independent business owners across 75 countries worldwide, today announced that it will close a new debt facility for a total of $30 million, increasing its unrestricted cash balance to more than $50 million.

Greg Gould, Chief Financial Officer of NewAge, commented, “We are pleased to be able to secure this financing and partner with a great organization like JGB. I’m excited about our new partnership with JGB, which even further strengthens our company’s financial position. We intend to use the funds to fully pay off our loan balance with East West Bank, fulfill our cash payment obligation under the ARIIX transaction, and use strategically to fund operating activities designed to accelerate our global organic revenue growth. With the addition of this financing our unrestricted cash balance will now exceed $50 million. With the completion of the NewAge/ARIIX merger and the expected improved cash generation of the combined company augmented with the new credit facility, I believe we have significant financial flexibility to meet our organic operating needs throughout 2021.”

Brett Cohen, Founder of JGB mentioned, “We are very excited to be working with NewAge and to provide the financing for their organic growth and other needs. We look forward to this new relationship and being a key component of their strategic growth plans.”

Advising NewAge on the transaction was A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners as advisor and placement agent.

About NewAge , Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV )

NewAge is a Colorado-based organic and healthy products company intending to become one of the world’s leading social selling and distribution companies. The Company builds brands across three primary platforms including health and wellness, healthy appearance, and nutritional performance. NewAge employs an omnichannel route to market across more than 75 countries worldwide with a team of more than 400,000 independent distributors. The Company operates the websites newage.com, noninewage.com, ariix.com, mavie.com, thelimucompany.com, zennoa.com and a number of other individual brand websites.