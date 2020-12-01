 

NewAge Upgrades Financial Flexibility With the Addition of a New $30 Million Debt Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

Total unrestricted cash balance now in excess of $50MM

DENVER, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based social selling and distribution company with a network of independent business owners across 75 countries worldwide, today announced that it will close a new debt facility for a total of $30 million, increasing its unrestricted cash balance to more than $50 million.

The new two-year debt facility with funds and accounts managed by JGB Management, Inc. (JGB), replaces the existing line of credit that the Company had in place with East West Bank, which will be satisfied in full at closing. In addition to eliminating the East West facility, the new line of credit will be used to provide $10 million in cash as part of the ARIIX transaction and for general working capital purposes. Details of the agreement are included in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on December 1, 2020.

Greg Gould, Chief Financial Officer of NewAge, commented, “We are pleased to be able to secure this financing and partner with a great organization like JGB. I’m excited about our new partnership with JGB, which even further strengthens our company’s financial position. We intend to use the funds to fully pay off our loan balance with East West Bank, fulfill our cash payment obligation under the ARIIX transaction, and use strategically to fund operating activities designed to accelerate our global organic revenue growth. With the addition of this financing our unrestricted cash balance will now exceed $50 million. With the completion of the NewAge/ARIIX merger and the expected improved cash generation of the combined company augmented with the new credit facility, I believe we have significant financial flexibility to meet our organic operating needs throughout 2021.”

Brett Cohen, Founder of JGB mentioned, “We are very excited to be working with NewAge and to provide the financing for their organic growth and other needs. We look forward to this new relationship and being a key component of their strategic growth plans.”

Advising NewAge on the transaction was A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners as advisor and placement agent. 

About NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV)
NewAge is a Colorado-based organic and healthy products company intending to become one of the world’s leading social selling and distribution companies. The Company builds brands across three primary platforms including health and wellness, healthy appearance, and nutritional performance. NewAge employs an omnichannel route to market across more than 75 countries worldwide with a team of more than 400,000 independent distributors. The Company operates the websites newage.com, noninewage.com, ariix.com, mavie.com, thelimucompany.com, zennoa.com and a number of other individual brand websites.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NewAge Upgrades Financial Flexibility With the Addition of a New $30 Million Debt Facility Total unrestricted cash balance now in excess of $50MMDENVER, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based social selling and distribution company with a network of independent business owners across 75 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
Voting Rights and Capital
MedMira Reports FY2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Amarin Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Hikma
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Agreement to Purchase Alcoa Warrick LLC
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Dr. Fred W. Cooper Joins Board of Directors of NewAge, Inc.
16.11.20
NewAge and ARIIX Close Merger
12.11.20
NewAge to Present at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 17, 2020
09.11.20
Newage Announces Third Quarter Financial Results
02.11.20
NewAge Announces Timing for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call