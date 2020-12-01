 

Ecoark Provides Update on National Exchange Uplist Initiative

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (“Ecoark” or the “Company”) (OTC: ZEST) announced today an update on its ongoing initiative to uplist to a leading national stock exchange.

On August 17, 2020, Ecoark submitted its initial listing application to a national exchange, and on November 6, 2020, the Company filed a Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020 with a stockholder’s equity balance that exceeded the minimum uplisting requirements.

On November 25, 2020, the Company received feedback from an exchange representative indicating that the Company should address the voting rights implications of its Series A-1 Preferred Stock and otherwise evidence a share price that is sufficient to meet the minimum price requirements for listing on the exchange.   

In response, on November 30, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors voted unanimously to accept the following motions:

  • to redeem at cost the sole share of Series A-1 Preferred Stock issued on November 12, 2020 to Randy May, Chief Executive Officer of Ecoark;
  • to revoke the entire series of Series A-1 Preferred Stock through a filing with the State of Nevada such that no additional shares of Series A-1 Preferred Stock may be issued;
  • to amend the record date and meeting date of the Company’s upcoming special shareholder meeting to December 2, 2020, and December 29, 2020, respectively; and,
  • to implement a 1-for-5 reverse split of its common shares, which will adjust both the Company’s total authorized and outstanding shares by the same ratio without the need for shareholder approval.

“We believe that there is significant unmet demand from institutional investors interested in accumulating Ecoark stock pending a national exchange listing and share price over $5.00,” said Randy May, Chief Executive Officer of Ecoark. “I respectfully request that our shareholders disregard any mailings they may receive for the originally planned December 16, 2020 special shareholder meeting, and instead prepare to cast their vote on December 29, 2020. With a majority vote to accept all proposed initiatives, we believe that Ecoark will have a clear path to uplist to a national stock exchange.”

