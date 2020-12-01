NXT enables employees to safely return to the office by ensuring standard operating procedures are enforced and offering seamless communication and virtual interaction for those continuing to work remotely. The NXT platform, powered by WRLD, leverages IoT technology and 3D gaming quality maps to connect and engage employees with their workplace while also ensuring they follow strict COVID-safety protocols such as contact tracing, wellness checks and social distancing while in the office. The NXT platform has been successfully put into practice at NETSOL offices and is available as a software application that can be quickly scaled for companies of all sizes. To view a video showcasing the NXT workplace platform key features, please visit: https://netsoltech.com/nxt/

“The global pandemic has radically transformed the modern working environment and has made even more clear every company’s responsibility to their employees’ health and safety,” said Faisal Bhatti, NETSOL’s Global Human Capital Management Officer. “Our collaboration with WRLD to transition our global operations to a work-from-home hybridization helped to inform the NXT product. We believe its applications will be beneficial to any organization looking to meet today’s unique challenges both during and post-pandemic. NXT has enabled our company to establish and enforce robust standard operating procedures (SOPs) to bring employees back to work in an efficient and socially distant manner, while simultaneously keeping in contact with employees’ productivity on and off-campus.”

The NXT workplace is a flexible platform that interfaces with an organization’s HR and building management as well as its IoT, productivity and wellness systems to create a Digital Twin of its office space and provide real-time workplace intelligence. Through IoT datasets such as indoor positioning and occupancy sensors, NXT helps employees to assign workspaces and book meetings in real-time while socially distancing within the office. The NXT platform has been optimized to provide organizations with administrative control over protected data, establishing a fully-secure and cloud-integrated system that enables remote access and on-prem management. The NXT platform features include: