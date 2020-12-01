 

NETSOL Technologies and WRLD Introduce NXT A COVID-Aware Smart Workplace Platform to Support Companies’ Return to Work Safely

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 14:00  |  38   |   |   

New Platform Leverages the Internet of Things (IoT), 3D Mapping and Gamification to Make Returning to Work Safe and Engaging for Employees

CALABASAS, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) (“NETSOL” or the “Company”) a global services and enterprise application solutions provider, in collaboration with WRLD, an immersive 3D mapping technology company, today introduced NXT, a COVID-aware smart workplace solution.

NXT enables employees to safely return to the office by ensuring standard operating procedures are enforced and offering seamless communication and virtual interaction for those continuing to work remotely. The NXT platform, powered by WRLD, leverages IoT technology and 3D gaming quality maps to connect and engage employees with their workplace while also ensuring they follow strict COVID-safety protocols such as contact tracing, wellness checks and social distancing while in the office. The NXT platform has been successfully put into practice at NETSOL offices and is available as a software application that can be quickly scaled for companies of all sizes. To view a video showcasing the NXT workplace platform key features, please visit: https://netsoltech.com/nxt/

“The global pandemic has radically transformed the modern working environment and has made even more clear every company’s responsibility to their employees’ health and safety,” said Faisal Bhatti, NETSOL’s Global Human Capital Management Officer. “Our collaboration with WRLD to transition our global operations to a work-from-home hybridization helped to inform the NXT product. We believe its applications will be beneficial to any organization looking to meet today’s unique challenges both during and post-pandemic. NXT has enabled our company to establish and enforce robust standard operating procedures (SOPs) to bring employees back to work in an efficient and socially distant manner, while simultaneously keeping in contact with employees’ productivity on and off-campus.”

The NXT workplace is a flexible platform that interfaces with an organization’s HR and building management as well as its IoT, productivity and wellness systems to create a Digital Twin of its office space and provide real-time workplace intelligence. Through IoT datasets such as indoor positioning and occupancy sensors, NXT helps employees to assign workspaces and book meetings in real-time while socially distancing within the office. The NXT platform has been optimized to provide organizations with administrative control over protected data, establishing a fully-secure and cloud-integrated system that enables remote access and on-prem management. The NXT platform features include:

Seite 1 von 4
Netsol Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NETSOL Technologies and WRLD Introduce NXT A COVID-Aware Smart Workplace Platform to Support Companies’ Return to Work Safely New Platform Leverages the Internet of Things (IoT), 3D Mapping and Gamification to Make Returning to Work Safe and Engaging for Employees CALABASAS, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) (“NETSOL” or …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
Voting Rights and Capital
MedMira Reports FY2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Amarin Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Hikma
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Agreement to Purchase Alcoa Warrick LLC
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
NETSOL Technologies Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
11.11.20
NETSOL Technologies Sets Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Monday, November 16, 2020 at 9: 00 a.m. ET