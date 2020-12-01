Prosper Gold samples up to 882 pristine gold grains within 3.3-kilometre pristine gold grain-in-till anomaly at Golden Sidewalk – Red Lake, ON

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prosper Gold Corp. (" Prosper Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:PGX) is pleased to report infill till sampling results from the 2020 exploration program at the Golden Sidewalk Project (the “ Project ”) in the Birch-Uchi region of Red Lake.

Infill till sampling has outlined a 3,300 x 500 metre pristine gold grain-in-till anomaly which remains open for expansion

T ill samples containing up to 882 pristine gold grains

Large-scale (>5 kilometre) conceptualized gold target, referred to as the “Golden Corridor”, now supported by pristine gold grain-in-till results



“The Golden Corridor has become an exciting exploration target with the recently outlined pristine gold grain-in-till anomaly,” commented Peter Bernier, CEO. “The abundance and pristine nature of the gold grains suggests the presence of a gold system in the immediate vicinity. The anomaly remains open and we will be working to expand upon these results while preparing for the 2021 drilling season. This is a new exploration target on the Project which has seen no drilling to date.”

Till sampling

Infill till sampling results at the UC Anomaly (see the Company's Nov. 25 news release for information) collected late in the 2020 exploration season have been received by the Company. Of the 40 samples collected and processed, 32 samples have pristine grain counts higher than 10, with sample UC-13 containing 882 pristine gold grains (Figures 1 and 2). The high number of exceptionally large pristine grains in sample UC-13 resulted in a contained gold concentration of 110.8 g/t gold (Table 1). Glacially transported gold grains with a pristine morphology have not travelled more than 100 metres (Averill, S.A., 2001).



Figure 1. Photomicrograph of selected gold grains from sample UC-13. Note scale bar in lower left.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e12dd070-352e-43a6 ...

Figure 2. Photomicrograph of isolated gold grains from sample UC-13. Note scale bar in lower left.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c74fe8d0-7aec-4158 ...

Table 1. Select Golden Corridor till samples.