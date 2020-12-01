 

Recruiter.com Delivers Rapid Recruiting Results for Leading Call Center

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 14:15  |  84   |   |   

HOUSTON, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), an AI-enabled hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, today announced the successful delivery of an innovative recruiting program for a leading call center client.

The client, which is based in Dallas, TX, and serves the telecommunications industry, needed to expand its workforce to deliver service to a major telecom provider. However, COVID-19 meant its traditional approach to ramping up — bringing more people into a central office — was no longer feasible. Recruiter.com helped shape an effective recruitment strategy for this new economic landscape and delivered rapid results.

"Recruiter.com continues to prove its ability to recruit talent faster for a wide variety of clients and scenarios," said Evan Sohn, Recruiter.com's CEO and chairman. "We connected 16 people with great job opportunities within about a week, demonstrating our ability to execute in new markets and skills. Our client secured an immediate pipeline of on-demand talent in a challenging remote-only environment. We look forward to continuing our program across multiple cities, with the overall goal for this particular project of hiring 500 people by Q1 of 2021."

After analyzing talent availability data, Recruiter.com targeted a handful of specific metropolitan areas and adopted a hybrid approach to building a talent pool: recruiting remotely but in concentrated geographical clusters. This allowed the client to recognize the benefits of remote work, including the expansion of its talent pool, while maintaining the advantages of local employees. Building teams in specific cities enables the client to cultivate local company culture, deliver equipment and infrastructure efficiently, and support meaningful training and engagement with ease. Focusing on a particular location also allows the client to become a community presence — to establish itself as an invested partner and build its reputation as a desired employer in the area.

Tyler, Texas, was selected as the first target city due to its rich talent pool, advantageous location, and living cost. Once Tyler was designated as the starting location, Recruiter.com tapped into its network of 27,000 recruiters to identify a core group of about a dozen recruiters local to the Tyler area. These recruiters were able to use their talent networks to source candidates, resulting in 16 placements in a matter of eight days.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Recruiter.com Delivers Rapid Recruiting Results for Leading Call Center HOUSTON, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), an AI-enabled hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, today announced the successful delivery of an innovative recruiting program for a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
Voting Rights and Capital
MedMira Reports FY2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Amarin Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Hikma
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Agreement to Purchase Alcoa Warrick LLC
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...