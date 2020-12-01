Ceylon Graphite Resumes Production

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon Graphite” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sarcon Development (Pvt) Ltd.’s K1 and M1 sites in Sri Lanka have returned to full operations following easing of local COVID-19 related restrictions. The Company’s primary near term objective is to accelerate the commercial production volumes at its K1 site which first began production this year. Graphite mined from the Company’s K1 site is known to be some of the highest grade in the world and has been confirmed to be suitable to be easily upgraded for a range of applications including the high-growth electric vehicle and battery storage markets. The Company is also advancing towards development completion at its M1 site and is in the process of attaining mining licensing approval for production at this site. Additional near-term priorities include advancing development of additional sites and initiating geological work at other prospective areas of its land bank.



Additionally, the company continues to engage in active negotiations with graphite processors and end-users around the globe with the objective of working towards sales agreements since announcing its first two commercial sales earlier in 2020.