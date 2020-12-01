3D Systems Names Dr. Vasant Padmanabhan to Board of Directors

Medical device executive brings nearly three decades of experience leading R&D and operations for growth-oriented companies

ROCK HILL, S.C., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced the appointment of Dr. Vasant Padmanabhan to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Dr. Padmanabhan currently serves as president, global research & development at Smith & Nephew, plc.

“I’m delighted to welcome Vasant to our Board of Directors,” said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president, and chief executive officer, 3D Systems. “The deep knowledge and expertise he possesses of the medical device market, in combination with the R&D and technical leadership roles he has held throughout his career, will be invaluable to us as we focus increasingly on additive manufacturing applications that bring exceptional value to our customers in the Healthcare market.”

Since 2016, Dr. Padmanabhan has served as president, research & development with Smith & Nephew, plc. - a global portfolio medical technology company operating in the markets for orthopedic reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine, and advanced wound management. Prior to this role, he was senior vice president of technical operations at Thoratec Corporation, a leader in mechanical circulatory support solutions for the treatment of heart failure. In this role, he was responsible for global R&D, Program Management, Operations, and Quality. Prior to Thoratec, Dr. Padmanabhan had an 18-year career at Medtronic, starting as a staff scientist and, progressing through more senior roles, ultimately becoming vice president of product development for the implantable defibrillator business. He holds a Doctorate and a Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering from Rutgers University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Minnesota - Carlson School of Management. He earned a Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology (Trichy, India). Dr. Padmanabhan is also a member of the Trice Medical Board of Directors, a privately held medical technology company seeking to improve orthopedic diagnostics for patients and physicians.