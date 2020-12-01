 

Outlook Therapeutics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

globenewswire
01.12.2020, 14:05  |  47   |   |   

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, announced today that it has received notification from Nasdaq that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, as the closing bid price of Outlook Therapeutics’ common stock has been at $1.00 or greater for 10 consecutive trading days. Accordingly, this matter is now closed.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. 

Outlook Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop ONS-5010/LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg) as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. If ONS-5010 is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in treating a range of retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, China and other markets. Outlook Therapeutics expects to file ONS-5010 with the U.S. FDA as a new BLA under the PHSA 351(a) regulatory pathway, initially for wet AMD. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.

CONTACTS:

Media Inquiries: 
Harriet Ullman
Assistant Vice President
LaVoieHealthScience
T: 617-669-3082 
hullman@lavoiehealthscience.com

Investor Inquiries: 
Jenene Thomas
Chief Executive Officer
JTC Team, LLC
T: 833.475.8247 
OTLK@jtcir.com


Disclaimer

