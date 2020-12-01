Macarthur Leadership Team Appointments to Guide Company Into its Next Phase

The Company’s incoming CEO Andrew Bruton, joined the Macarthur team just over 12 months ago and during that time has developed a detailed understanding of Macarthur’s business operations. He is an experienced company director with dual qualifications in business and law and brings with him more than 20 years’ experience in advising on highly complex, multi-billion-dollar mining, energy and infrastructure projects and transactions in Australia. With strategic business acumen and a focus on commercial outcomes, Andrew will provide the leadership and continuity of purpose required to deliver the Company’s flagship, Lake Giles Iron Project in Western Australia, to production.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS) ( ASX: MIO ) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Andrew Bruton as the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Ms Mima Wirakara has been appointed to take over the role of Company Secretary. The Company’s current CEO, Mr Joe Phillips, will assume the role of Managing Director, focusing on North American and Australian capital markets, project funding and takeover awareness. In addition, Executive Chairman Cameron McCall’s designation has changed to Non-Executive Chairman.

Macarthur’s new Company Secretary, Mima Wirakara will assist Andrew and will work closely with the Board to maintain Macarthur’s strong focus on good corporate governance and compliance. Since her appointment in January 2019 as Assistant Company Secretary, Mima has been involved in the Company’s successful listing on the Australian Stock Exchange (“ASX”) and has been instrumental in managing the Company’s corporate governance and compliance, including Australian and Canadian regulatory and exchange requirements. Having recently been nominated as a finalist in a national governance award – the “Governance Top 100”, she is an experienced governance professional who adds considerable value to the Macarthur team.

All of the new appointments will commence with immediate effect.

Joe Phillips, Managing Director of Macarthur Minerals commented:

“Over the course of the past 18 months, I have been preparing Andrew and Mima for the transition into these key corporate roles. I have worked closely with Andrew over the last 10 years and I am confident he is the right person to draw together an experienced project delivery team.”

Cameron McCall, President and Chairman of Macarthur Minerals commented:

“As a consequence of Joe’s stewardship, Andrew will lead the Company’s future transformation from a solid foundation. He will build a highly focused and dedicated management and delivery team around him as he directs the Company’s transition into its next phase of operations.