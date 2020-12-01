 

Old Dominion Freight Line Recognized as the No. 1 National LTL Carrier for Quality by Mastio & Company for Eleventh Consecutive Year

Comprehensive annual industry study of less-than-truckload carriers recognizes ODFL for continued premium service

THOMASVILLE, N.C., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For an unprecedented eleventh consecutive year, Old Dominion Freight Line (OD) has earned the Mastio Quality Award for national less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers. The industry’s most comprehensive study ranked OD as the top carrier according to logistics professionals assessing carrier performance across 35 key attributes.

Old Dominion’s premium service stood out from other national carriers in a quantitative ranking of attributes such as “Carrier is trustworthy,” “Shipments delivered when promised,” and “Drivers are courteous and professional.” Mastio & Company’s annual survey collects LTL shippers’ responses and identifies the importance of performance factors upon carrier choice.

“In a year that brought many challenges to our industry, we are incredibly honored to be recognized by Mastio and Company for our premium service,” said Greg Gantt, President and CEO of Old Dominion Freight Line. “Our customers depend on OD to keep their promises, and we are thankful they have recognized the responsiveness, speediness, and customer focus we put into our services. This recognition is for the more than 19,000 dedicated OD team members who go above and beyond every day.”

“Carrier performance indicators are analyzed based on discussions with LTL industry customers in the annual MASTIO survey,” said Kevin Huntsman, senior vice president of Mastio & Company. “We then use all of the ‘non-cost/performance’ attributes to name the recipient of the Mastio Quality Award. For the eleventh consecutive year, we are pleased to announce Old Dominion was ranked No. 1 among national LTL carriers. They earned this distinction for being consistently rated as a top LTL carrier, preferred by their customers for any shipping needs.”

The 16th annual MASTIO study interviewed 1,576 shippers providing approximately 5,000 total observations between July and November 2020. The 2020 survey includes more than 7,800 qualitative responses and ten open-ended questions via telephone interviews with key freight decision-makers.

For more information about Old Dominion, visit www.odfl.com or call (800) 432-6335. On Twitter: @ODFL_Inc and Facebook: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.

About Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a leading, less-than-truckload (“LTL”), union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated organization. Our service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. Through strategic alliances, the Company also provides LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting. 

