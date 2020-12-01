 

VYNE Therapeutics Announces Publication of Long-term Safety & Efficacy Data for ZILXI (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5% in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 14:00  |  63   |   |   

ZILXI is the First FDA Approved Minocycline Product for the Treatment of Inflammatory Lesions of Rosacea in Adults

ZILXI demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile for up to 52 weeks of treatment

Efficacy of ZILXI continued to develop for an additional 40 weeks of treatment after an initial treatment period of 12 weeks

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) announced today the peer reviewed publication of long-term safety and efficacy data for ZILXI (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5% in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology (JCAD). Study FX2016-13 evaluated the safety and efficacy of ZILXI for up to 40 weeks of open-label treatment immediately following an initial 12-week double-blind treatment. This study was conducted by VYNE to support the New Drug Application (NDA) of ZILXI which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults in May of this year.

“Following the commercial launch of ZILXI in October, we are pleased that JCAD has accepted these long-term safety and efficacy data for publication,” said David Domzalski, CEO of VYNE. “We hope that ZILXI’s safety profile for long term treatment coupled with enduring efficacy will provide patients living with rosacea an attractive new option for lasting control of their disease.”  

Highlights from the Long-Term Safety & Efficacy in Study FX2016-13:

Study FX2016-13 included a total of 504 patients in the all-treated population, all of whom had completed 12 weeks of ZILXI or vehicle treatment in one of two preceding double-blind phase 3 studies (Studies FX2016-11 or FX2016-12). Patients continued for up to an additional 40 weeks of open-label treatment with ZILXI.

410 patients completed participation in the study of which 332 patients had received a total of 52 weeks of ZILXI therapy which was in excess of the subject sample size requirements specified in the regulatory guidance for this type of safety evaluation (ICH E1A, 1995). 96.1% of patients participating in study FX2016-13 received a minimum of 26 weeks of ZILXI therapy. Key findings from the study are as follows:

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VYNE Therapeutics Announces Publication of Long-term Safety & Efficacy Data for ZILXI (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5% in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology ZILXI is the First FDA Approved Minocycline Product for the Treatment of Inflammatory Lesions of Rosacea in AdultsZILXI demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile for up to 52 weeks of treatmentEfficacy of ZILXI continued to develop …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
Voting Rights and Capital
MedMira Reports FY2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Amarin Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Hikma
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Agreement to Purchase Alcoa Warrick LLC
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
VYNE Therapeutics to Present at the 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
05.11.20
VYNE Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
137
VYNE Therapeutics ehem. Menlo Therapeutics