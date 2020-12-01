 

Utility Partners LLC, Hays Utility South Corporation and Gulf Utility Service, Inc. become H2O Innovation

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H2O Innovation Inc. (“H2O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that its three business lines dedicated to operation and maintenance services (“O&M”), Utility Partners, LLC (“UP”), Hays Utility South Corporation (“Hays”) and Gulf Utility Service, inc. (“GUS”) are merging to become H2O Innovation. To watch the launch video of the new entity, please follow this link: https://youtu.be/v24nDrrpfPI.

To continue growing the O&M business pillar and keep acquiring similar companies, the management determined it would be best to bring everything under one roof. The services offered by the three companies will not change and the teams will remain intact. It is more about creating a united team with a collective vision and a common goal in mind.

“We have decided to merge these companies to enhance the vertical integration of our product and service offering to our customers. By operating under a single brand, we believe it should also facilitate the generation of cross-selling synergies between the Corporation’s different business lines. Moreover, this single brand identity will contribute to elevate H2O Innovation profile and awareness within the different geographies where we are established in North America. In other words, it is an important financial and commercial milestone that will allow us to generate additional savings, to streamline our business processes and to solidify our O&M platform for future acquisitions and other organic growth opportunities. Finally, we took the opportunity to facilitate navigation on our website by highlighting the three business pillars”, stated Frédéric Dugré, president and CEO of H2O Innovation.

“Since we have acquired several operation and maintenance companies in recent years and will continue to do so, we wanted to consolidate the image and position of these O&M companies. The slogan, Trusted Utility Partners, reassures our customers that we will certainly maintain the same quality of service offered for all these years”, added Bill Douglass, Vice President of the Operation and Maintenance Business Pillar of H2O Innovation.

About Operation and maintenance activities
H2O Innovation – Trusted Utility Partners operates, maintains, and repairs water and wastewater treatment plants, distribution equipment and other water utilities for its municipal customers. It currently employs 435 employees for the operation of more than 275 utilities in two (2) Canadian provinces and twelve (12) US states, mainly on the US Gulf coast, Southeast, Northeast (New England) and the West Coast. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com/operation-maintenance.

About H2O Innovation 
H2O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars which are i) water technologies and services; ii) specialty products, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and specialized products for the water treatment industry; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

