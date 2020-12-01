 

Safe-T Partners with Systematika to Distribute Proprietary Cybersecurity Solutions in Italy

Partner to Distribute Safe-T’s ZoneZero SDP Solution, Which Allows Access to Applications and Services Only After Trust Has Been Verified

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of Secure Access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, and Systematika Distribution Srl (“Systematika”), one of the leading operating companies in the distribution of solutions for the Professional Information Technology market, has signed an agreement for the distribution of Safe-T’s ZoneZeroTM SDP in Italy.

Safe-T's ZoneZero SDP solution is a valuable addition to any organization, enabling enterprises to provide secure and transparent access to internal applications, services, and data. Safe-T’s patented reverse-access technology eliminates the need to open incoming ports in the organization’s firewall, thereby delivering seamless, effective and secure processes with a true separation between the data plane and the control plane, all built on top of the existing network setups, thus not requiring costly and timely changes in infrastructure.

“With over 35 years as a leading distributor of advanced technology solutions, Systematika is a perfect match for our ZoneZero solutions,” said Avi Rubinstein, Safe-T’s Chief Business Officer. “The addition of Systematika, a high-value partner with an impressive customer base, to our channel network will enable us to expand the introduction of our solutions and further promote our game changing products in Italy.”

The ZoneZero SDP solution is part of Safe-T’s ZoneZero Perimeter Access Orchestration suite, which provides central management of all secure-access technologies and allows organizations to implement a valid Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) architecture beyond the perimeter.

“Safe-T’s solutions will enhance our existing product offerings and services in the key area of cybersecurity,” said Franco Puricelli, the Managing Director of Systematika. “Keeping organizations safe from attacks and data leakage by securing the access itself, is critical and crucial, and even more so in this pandemic scenario. Thanks to Safe-T’s solutions, we will be able to support our partners and their customers to accomplish this mission.”

About Systematika

Systematika has been for over 35 years one of the most important operating companies in the distribution of solutions for the Professional Information Technology market.

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
16.11.20
iValue and Safe-T Team Up to Keep Organizations Safe the Right Way with Zero Trust
06.11.20
Safe-T Presents Breakthrough in the New Version of its Zero Trust Remote Access Solution